Carol McGiffin returns to Loose Women and says lockdown was 'unnecessary'

Carol McGiffin returned to Loose Women today after 78 days away from the show.

The outspoken panellist revealed she had been absent for so long because where she lives in France they still use dial-up internet so she hadn't been able to connect to them!

But now able to get back online, she made sure she made up for lost time by immediately ranting about lockdown.

Carol was back with the Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

She left the viewers at home - and some of the panel - shocked when she said she felt lockdown was 'unnecessary'.

Lockdown 'unnecessary'

"I hate it," she revealed. "It's not so much the staying in, I love our house where we live, I like Mark, I don't mind being with him all the time. It's more the being told I can't do anything I can't go out.

"Also, I know most people don't agree with this, but I'm not sure the whole lockdown was entirely necessary.

"There are a lot of people saying that now, so I do think there should have been more questions asked at the beginning."

Stacey Solomon then asked Carol how she felt about face masks - and also, if she didn't think we should have locked down, what was the solution.

Stacey wanted to know if Carol had another solution (Credit: ITV)

It wasn't necessary to lock up.

"I haven't got the solution, it's not my job to have the solution," Carol replied.

Carol tells Loose Women of the 'damage' done by lockdown

"I just think it wasn't necessary to lock up. I don't even like the term, I prefer to call it locked up because I feel like I'm being locked up."

She added: "I don't think it was necessary to lock a lot of really healthy people up because as we now know this virus does pick its victims.

"Most people who don't have any pre-existing conditions or are not particularly elderly would probably have mild symptoms or none at all and that was admitted by Chris Whitty really early on.

"I think the damage that it's done shutting everything down is incredible and I'm not sure how long it's going to take to come back from that, and I'm not sure we ever will come back from it."

No to face masks

"The mask thing, I really object to it. I'm not saying people shouldn't wear them if they want to wear them and I'm not saying they do that much good, but I see people in cars on their own wearing a mask!

"I don't understand it at all, it's like this perpetual fear."

Christine then cut in and said we'd never know what the alternative to lockdown would have been and we just had to follow the goverment regulations.

Viewers at home immediately called Carol out on her opinions.

Many referred to Kate Garraway's emotional interview on Good Morning Britain earlier and insisted Carol shouldn't be so disrespectful.

What did viewers say?

Maybe Carol should think about pour Kate Garraway & what she & her children are going through before saying what she has #LooseWomen — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) June 5, 2020

Hey all of you #LooseWomen and especially #carol who’s living in a isolated very slow paced part of France. you are not even effected by the growing numbers of #coronavirusuk in the UK #Hypocrite go say what you said to Kate #KateGarraway #apology Carol you need to — daveasd (@daveasd1) June 5, 2020

#LooseWomen today you are speaking nonsense you are not being a responsible tv programme.What you are saying and behaviour you are sanctioning is dangerous and ignorant.have you experienced watching a close one being ill with #coronavirus #carol #nhs #itv — daveasd (@daveasd1) June 5, 2020

I have just listened to zkate Garoway talking about her poor husband ...then you get Carol ranting about how lockdown has been so bad and basically laughing at people wearing mask ...just think you are the lucky one carol you still have your good health #LooseWomen @loosewomen — Gailsy (@Gailsy52) June 5, 2020

OMG what is Carol saying. Has she no feelings towards what other people are and have gone through. Watch @kategarraway this morning and was truly heartbreaking. She’s untitled to her option but I think she is in a bubble #LooseWomen — Tracy (@ollybele) June 5, 2020

Carol #loosewomen saying totally dangerous and irresponsible clap trap moaning about how we shouldn't have had the lockdown cause healthy people don't get covid bad. Is she even on this planet? — Emm R (@EmmWrose) June 5, 2020

Did anyone agree with Carol?

There was a small minority who thought Carol had a point though...

#LooseWomen absolutely agree with Carol. What a breath of fresh air she is. I feel si muxh better she has voiced my views. Well said. — Monica Lockett (@MonicaLockett7) June 5, 2020

Carol is basically speaking what most are thinking let's be honest lol nobody enjoys being enslaved and told what to do. #LooseWomen — MissyM4372 ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♥️ (@M4372Missy) June 5, 2020

