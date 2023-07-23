Call the Midwife star Olly Rix has split from his long-term partner – just a week after on-screen wife Helen George announced her separation.

The actor, 36, plays businessman Matthew Aylward in the BBC drama. According to The Sun he and his make-up artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri have broken up after seven years of dating.

A source told the newspaper: “Olly and Natasha were very happy together for a long time, but eventually drifted apart due to work commitments. They have a lot of respect for each other and share custody of their pet dog. They are both busy with work and focusing on their future and different projects.”

Call the Midwife star Helen George splits form partner

There must be something in the water on the BBC drama as Olly’s split comes just a week after co-star Helen announced her own split from partner Jack Ashton. The former co-stars, who were together for seven years, are said to have drifted apart.

They share two daughters – Wren, five, and Lark, one. Helen, 39, has played nurse Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC series since 2012. Jack, 36, joined two years later as Reverend Tom Hereward. His character regularly appeared in the drama until 2018.

Helen told the Mirror: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

A source added: “Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple. Until now, only their closest friends and family have known what is going on, but in recent weeks it has been shared more widely.”

Call the Midwife stars Olly Rix and Helen George are both now single (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen – previously married to actor Oliver Boot – indicated in 2021 that she and Jack both understood the demands of their acting careers.

But she explained to You magazine: “It’s not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends. You’re on set for a long time every day and you don’t get to see many other people. We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours.”

