Call the Midwife star comforts Helen George as they speak out following her split from partner

Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann has comforted co-star Helen George following her split from her partner.

The actress, 39 recently confirmed the sad news that she and Jack Ashton have separated after seven years together. The former co-stars share two daughters – Wren Ivy, five, and Lark, one, – together.

And it appears her fellow Call The Midwife co-stars have all rallied around Helen since news of her split broke.

Helen confirmed she had split from her partner (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife star rallies around Helen George after split

Helen has played nurse Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC series since 2012. Jack, 36, joined two years later as Reverend Tom Hereward. His character regularly appeared in the drama until 2018. Jack recently appeared in Waterloo Road as Lenny Sampson.

The ex couple are said to have fallen for each other in real life during filming in South Africa for the Call the Midwife 2016 Christmas Special.

But following news of Helen’s split, according to star Stephen McGann, the show’s cast members are all offering support, revealing that they are all like a family.

Helen’s co-star has shared his thoughts on her split (Credit: BBC)

We are all like a family, says Call The Midwife star

Stephen, who plays Dr Patrick Turner in the hit BBC period drama, is married to Call The Midwife’s scriptwriter Heidi Thomas. Speaking to MailOnline, the actor said: “We’re all like a family. Helen is fine, I love Helen and Jack.”

Confirming the split last week, Helen told the Mirror: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, a source claimed: “Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved, they have just grown apart as a couple. They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters.”

Helen and Jack’s split has been amicable, according to a source

Helen George and Jack Ashton split

A month ago, Jack said in an interview how he fondly remembered his and Helen’s time working together on the Call the Midwife set.

He told WhatToWatch.com: “I’m a nostalgic person and I look back on that time with great fondness. Though, obviously, my partner Helen George is still fully involved. I’m pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie’s far too beautiful not to have a husband!”

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen – previously married to actor Oliver Boot – indicated in 2021 that she and Jack both understood the demands of their acting careers.

Read more: Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals bandaged leg as fans express concern

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.