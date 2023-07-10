Call the Midwife star Helen George on This Morning
Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals bandaged leg as fans express concern

By Gabrielle Rockson

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed her bandaged leg.

The actress, 39, who is best known for playing Trixie Franklin on the show, recently took to Instagram to share the condition of her leg.

In the snap, Helen can be seen balancing on a knee walker with her bandaged leg. Despite her predicament, Helen showcased a bright smile, while sporting a black maxi dress, Adidas trainers and a Yves Saint Laurent bag.

Call the Midwife star Helen George smiling
Helen has revealed her bandaged leg (Credit: ITV)

Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals bandaged leg

Writing with a black heart emoji, Helen captioned the snap with ‘Speedy’. Taking to the comment section, many fans sent their well wishes to the star.

One person said: “Wishing you an easy and speedy recovery!!!”

A second wrote: “I know how you are feeling! I am in the exact same position at the moment! The scooter is a lifesaver!”

“Oh my gosh! What have you done? Sending you lots of love for a speedy recovery,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Oh my gosh! I had one of these when I broke my ankle! Hope it heals quick.”

Helen George posing
Helen is known for playing the role of Trixie Franklin on Call the Midwife (Credit: Splash News)

Helen George birthday celebrations

Helen’s injury comes after she celebrated her 39th birthday just weeks ago. Taking to Instagram, the star shared snaps with her friends during a night out.

I know how you are feeling! I am in the exact same position at the moment!

Furthermore, Helen looked stunning as she rocked a silk, green body con dress, with illustrations of leaves and white flowers. The final snap also showcased the star looking at her birthday candles.

Commenting under the post, one person said: “All these beautiful dresses and smiles!!”

A second wrote: “Oooo absolutely love you with dark hair.”

“Love the new look. Happy Birthday,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Happy Birthday H! Mine was 2 days ago.”

Read more: Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals ‘genuine fear’ of being written out

