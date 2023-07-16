Call the Midwife’s Helen George splits from co-star partner: ‘Our two beautiful girls remain the focus’

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has split from her long-term partner Jack Ashton, according to a report.

The former co-stars, who were together for seven years, are said to have drifted apart. They share two daughters – Wren Ivy, five, and Lark, one – together.

Helen, 39, has played nurse Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC series since 2012. Jack, 36, joined two years later as Reverend Tom Hereward. His character regularly appeared in the drama until 2018. Jack recently appeared in Waterloo Road as Lenny Sampson.

The ex couple are said to have fallen for each other in real life during filming in South Africa for the Call the Midwife 2016 Christmas Special.

Helen reportedly told the Mirror: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Additionally, an unnamed source claimed: “Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple. Until now, only their closest friends and family have known what is going on, but in recent weeks it has been shared more widely.”

A month ago, Jack said in an interview how he fondly remembered his and Helen’s time working together on the Call the Midwife set.

He told WhatToWatch.com: “I’m a nostalgic person and I look back on that time with great fondness. Though, obviously, my partner Helen George is still fully involved. I’m pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie’s far too beautiful not to have a husband!”

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen – previously married to actor Oliver Boot – indicated in 2021 that she and Jack both understood the demands of their acting careers.

She explained to the Daily Mail’s You magazine: “It’s not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends. You’re on set for a long time every day and you don’t get to see many other people.

“We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours.”

ED! has approached representatives for Helen George and Jack Ashton for comment.

