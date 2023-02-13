Call the Midwife fans have warned BBC One bosses that they’ll “riot” amid fears Sister Joan will be killed off after last night’s episode.

In episode seven, Sister Joan became extremely ill and, by the end of the episode, it wasn’t clear if she’d make it out alive.

But fans won’t let the Call the Midwife character go without a fight…

Sister Monica Joan fell very ill in last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife: Is Sister Monica Joan leaving?

Sister Monica Joan contracted hepatitis from a labouring mother in last night’s episode.

The beloved character became very ill and confused and it seemed like Sister Joan wouldn’t survive the episode.

Dr Patrick Turner admitted: “I won’t pretend her age isn’t a concern.”

The episode ended with Sister Joan severely ill, and the fear that the hepatitis infection could spread further throughout the hospital.

While BBC hasn’t confirmed if Judy Parfitt, who plays Sister Joan, is leaving the show, Judy did acknowledge her character’s fate.

She told The Express: “Oh anything can happen to Sister Monica.

“She goes through various things. It is really difficult to explain because she has come and gone health-wise.”

Call The Midwife viewers don’t want to let Sister Joan go (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Call the Midwife: Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie Jackson, has a very famous dad!

Call the Midwife viewers vow to ‘riot’ over Sister Joan

Call the Midwife viewers have made it clear that they won’t be happy if Sister Joan is killed off.

One viewer wrote: “Right, if something happens to Sister Monica Joan we riot. Everyone in…?”

Another viewer agreed: “I swear if something happens to Sister Monica Joan I’ll cry and riot!”

If anything bad happens to Sister Monica Joan we riot.

A third viewer wrote: “Sister Monica Joan is immortal. We will not stand for her leaving us. We WILL riot!!!”

“Sister Monica Joan ‘going home’ is not an option. There will be riots,” another promised.

Will Sister Joan survive?

Call the Midwife won’t be on next week due to the BAFTAs.

So fans will have to wait an extra week to find out Sister Joan’s fate!

Call the Midwife concludes on Sunday, January 26 at 8pm on BBC One.

