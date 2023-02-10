Call the Midwife finale episode pulled from BBC One next Sunday

Call the Midwife episode 7 will air as normal this Sunday, but the finale, episode 8, will not air next week.

The BAFTAs will air instead, in a rather annoying schedule shake-up for millions of loyal fans.

Call the Midwife episode 8 will not air next Sunday

Call the Midwife‘s series 12 was due to end with episode 8 on Sunday, February 19.

The BAFTAs will now take that BBC One slot instead, airing from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday 19.

So, fans will be wondering when the much-anticipated finale episode of series 12 will air.

A representative for Call the Midwife confirmed that the episode will air the following Sunday instead.

That means you’ll be able to watch Call the Midwife episode 8 on Sunday, February 26.

With Trixie and Matthew’s upcoming wedding looming, fans will definitely be eager to watch the final episode!

Has series 13 of Call the Midwife been confirmed?

While the finale for series 12 is postponed, Call the Midwife fans will be overjoyed to hear that the BBC drama will return for another series.

Series 13 was confirmed back in 2021 with Call the Midwife’s writer Heidi Thomas telling viewers that “our journey is still very far from over”.

There’s been no news confirming if the show will continue past series 13, with the show’s stars recently adding that they have “no idea” about the future of the show.

But fans can be rest assured that at least one more series of Call the Midwife is on the way!

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, February 12 at 9pm on BBC One.

