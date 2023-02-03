Call the Midwife cast members have addressed series 13 and beyond of the BBC drama.

Many fans have made a plea for the show to continue after series 12.

And, while BBC has confirmed the show WILL return for series 13, the stars of Call the Midwife have now addressed whether series 13 could be the last.

Call The Midwife stars Helen George and Megan Roach addressed the future of the show (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife star Helen George addresses future of show

Helen George, Megan Cusack and Olly Rix from the Call the Midwife cast spoke about the future of the show beyond series 13 to the RadioTimes.

Megan, who plays Nonnatus House midwife Nancy Corrigan, was asked if any discussions have taken place about the future of the show.

She said: “We haven’t heard any, but we never know anything.”

Helen George, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin, added: “We know nothing, yeah.

“We’ll wait and see but we’ve got one more season which is amazing.”

‘Our journey is far from over’

Olly Rix, aka Matthew Aylward, added that “we’ll have to wait and see”.

Call the Midwife series 13 was confirmed back in 2021 and the show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, told the BBC at the time: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over.

“We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Call The Midwife will return for series 13 next year (Credit: BBC)

Fans definitely want more series

While the show’s cast are unsure about the future of the BBC One drama, one thing is clear – fans definitely want it to continue.

ED! readers took to our Facebook page with lots of comments about wanting the show to continue on.

One fan commented: “It’s the best thing on TV. Wonderful stories and actors, I hope it goes on for a long time.”

A second viewer wrote: “Hope it is not going to finish. It is one program that I really like to watch as there are not a lot of good programmes.”

While one viewer worried about the future of the show: “It’s been a great series, but progress and history will dictate its demise.”

Other fans hoped it would continue: “Hope it continues as I would miss it so much.”

Another fan added: “I hope this show is on for a long time… would be totally lost without it.”

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, February 5 with episode 6 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

