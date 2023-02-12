Call the Midwife on BBC One: Is Judy Parfitt’s character Sister Monica Joan killed off?

Call the Midwife viewers have every reason to worry about the health of Sister Monica Joan – but is actress Judy Parfitt leaving?

In episode 7 of the BBC One drama the beloved character was extremely sick.

Even her stoic colleagues looked genuinely worried for her health.

So is actress Judy Parfitt leaving? Will Sister Monica Joan be killed off?

Here’s everything we know.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 7 of Call the Midwife ahead***

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay/BBC)

What is wrong with Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife?

In episode 7 of Call the Midwife (Sunday, February 12, 2023), Sister Monica Joan seemed increasingly confused.

Holding the hand of labouring mother Rosemary Mason (Hannah-Jane Fox), she reminisced about the birth of the mum’s first child.

However, she incorrectly remembered the birth as a boy and not a little girl.

Or was she getting the pregnant woman mixed up with someone else entirely?

Sadly, Mrs Mason was later diagnosed with Hepatitis, an infection that Sister Monica Joan also contracted.

Judy Parfitt‘s character lost her appetite, and her health quickly deteriorated.

Refusing to join the Sisters for Compline – aka the Night Prayer – Sister Monica Joan said: “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.”

In the next scene, viewers saw her very unwell and in pain in bed.

In alarming scenes, she said: “I do not wish to be here. Please let me leave. I want to go home.”

Sister Julienne explained to a scared Sister Monica Joan that she was already at home.

Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) diagnosed the patient with Hepatitis, saying: “I’m afraid we just have to hope she can fight the infection off.

“I won’t pretend her age isn’t a concern.”

The episode ended ominously with the beloved character very ill and distressed indeed, and showing no signs of recovery.

Of course, the spread of infection within Nonnatus is also a big concern.

Her last words in the episode are: “Perhaps you can let me be.”

Will she survive the night?

Is Judy Parfitt leaving Call the Midwife? Will Sister Monica Joan attend Trixie’s wedding?

In the opening minutes of Call the Midwife episode 7, Trixie (Helen George) hand delivered the invitations to her upcoming wedding.

Of course, all the midwives present were thrilled to accept.

Including Sister Monica Joan, who was overcome with the emotion of it all – including the fancy typography!

However, her health quickly took a turn for the worse.

Sadly, Call the Midwife fans will have to wait for two weeks to find out whether Sister Monica Joan gets better.

The season finale will not air on Sunday, February 19, 2023 as a result of the British Academy Film Awards.

Judy Parfitt is 87 years of age in real life (Credit: Splash)

What’s the future for Sister Monica Joan?

Sheffield-born Judy Parfitt is 87 years old – an age where many others her age would have retired.

She plays the oldest nun in Call the Midwife.

Earlier this year, the actress teased fans about the uncertain future of Sister Monica Joan.

She revealed that the upcoming series 12 will feature a variety of storylines that put a strain on the elderly nun and her health.

Speaking to The Express, she said: “Oh anything can happen to Sister Monica.

“She goes through various things. It is really difficult to explain because she has come and gone health-wise.”

Is Judy Parfitt leaving Call the Midwife?

Call The Midwife star Judy Parfitt has previously admitted that she’s surprised BBC bosses haven’t killed off her character yet.

The actress has been playing Sister Monica Joan since the show launched in 2012.

Asked about retiring, Judy said: “I think about hanging up my wimple because it’s uncomfortable to wear, but not retiring!

“I’m surprised they haven’t killed Sister Monica Joan off.

“But, as long as I can walk a straight line and remember my words, I’ll be there.”

So Judy Parfitt seems to have no plans to leave Call the Midwife just yet.

And BBC One has not revealed Sister Monica Joan’s fate…

Read more: Call the Midwife stars address future of BBC show as fans issue desperate plea

Call the Midwife episode 8 will air on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8pm.

Who is your favourite Call the Midwife character? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.