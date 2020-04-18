Britain's Got Talent viewers insist nurse deserves Golden Buzzer after emotional performance

Viewers of Britain's Got Talent have insisted a contestant deserved the Golden Buzzer tonight (April 18).

Paediatric nurse Beth appeared on the show to sing a song she wrote about what she has learnt from her young patients and their parents.

The beautiful song left the judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell emotional.

Beth performed a beautiful song about her job as a paediatric nurse (Credit: ITV)

Beth explained when she was a student, she took her guitar to work with her and taught a little boy how to play.

She said: "Others parents would say, 'can you come into my kid's room and play?'

"So I would end up going around the wards just playing for the kids."

Following the performance, the judges had nothing but praise for Beth.

What did they say?

David said: "It was staggeringly beautiful and you delivered it perfectly."

Simon was emotional over Beth's performance (Credit: ITV)

Amanda added: "You have such a difficult job, I don't know how you find the strength. I totally admire you for doing that selflessly.

"But to also have this talent is God-given. You literally are an angel."

It was staggeringly beautiful and you delivered it perfectly.

Simon said: "Beautiful song. The lyrics are so poignant. You're a great singer and songwriter and you're a great person."

The BGT Twitter page also revealed Beth is now releasing her song You Taught Me What Love Is to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers were left in tears over Beth's performance and said she deserved a Golden Buzzer.

Earlier in the night, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly pressed their Golden Buzzer for singer Jon Courtenay.

An inspiring performance from Beth Porch 🌈



She's releasing 'You Taught Me What Love Is' to raise money for @NHSCharities and @GOSHCharity ❤️



Click here for more info and to download the track: https://t.co/FBd8uaJcb9@GreatOrmondSt #BGT pic.twitter.com/y55d8TlFQ2 — BGT (@BGT) April 18, 2020

In his song, Jon joked about his sons and his dream of becoming a performer.

But many viewers think Beth deserved the Golden Buzzer over Jon.

Viewers wanted Beth to get the Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent

One person said on Twitter: "Wow. What a performance. That nurse just saved the show. Now THAT deserved a golden buzzer."

Another wrote: "The nurse guitarist deserved the golden buzzer."

A third added: "They should be hit the golden buzzer for her not for that piano dude."

Wow. What a performance. That nurse just saved the show. Now THAT deserved a golden buzzer. #BGT — Ravi Mal (@ravi_mal) April 18, 2020

The nurse guitarist deserved the golden buzzer. #BGT — PepperPot (@philm2244) April 18, 2020

They should be hit the golden buzzer for her not for that piano dude #BGT — manolis varnas (@lostintimeline) April 18, 2020

