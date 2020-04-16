Britain's Got Talent host Ant McPartlin face-plants floor as Dec Donnelly tricks him in lockdown prank

TV's Ant McPartlin face-planted the floor as his Britain's Got Talent co-star Dec Donnelly tricked him in a lockdown prank.

In a video shared to their joint Instagram, the duo are seen doing a playful workout video.

Dec tells Ant: "Hello, it's me! Get off the sofa you lazy brute!"

Ant replies: "What?"

Dec says: "Well I thought we could do a workout together. Shall we get our pump on?

"Forget Joe Wicks, I'll give you a good old beasting."

Ant says: "OK come on then."

Dec adds: "Alright, let's start with push-ups. Get on the floor."

Ant and Dec are lifting spirits in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The duo are then seen performing push-ups, however, Dec appeared to be doing them a lot easier than Ant.

Dec pranks Ant

At one point, he even starts doing the push-ups on one finger.

Forget Joe Wicks, I'll give you a good old beasting.

Ant says: "Huh? What?" as Dec asks: "Feel that... then a clap," as he clapped mid-way through a push-up.

Ant asks: "How are you doing that?" before face-planting the floor.

Dec says: "Are you with me?" as Ant disappears from the shot.

Fans were in hysterics over Dec's prank on Ant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As he turns the camera around to show he was actually standing and pretending to do push-ups against a wall, Dec says: "Oh come on.

"It was only a joke. I was joking!"

Fans were in hysterics over the video with one person writing: "This is so funny."

Another said: "Easy way to cheer up lockdown."

A third added: "Hahahahahaha love it!"

Ant and Dec will host Britain's Got Talent when it returns to ITV, Saturday, April 18, at 8pm.

