Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec thank NHS in moving tribute

Hosts of Britain's Got Talent Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have thanked the NHS in a moving tribute.

Yesterday at 8pm, the nation once again stood outside their homes to Clap for our Carers, who are working hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant and Dec joined celebrities thanking those working on the frontline ahead of Thursday's applause.

Britain's Got Talent duo Ant and Dec thanked the NHS (Credit: Twitter/NHS)

What did the Britain's Got Talent hosts say?

In the clip, Ant and Dec held up a sign which read: "#ThankyouNHS #OurNHSPeople."

They both said: "Thank you."

Other celebrities who sent in messages were Simon Cowell, Danny Dyer, Olivia Colman, Emma Willis and Gary Barlow.

Claudia Winkleman, Dame Julie Walters and David Walliams also sent in their thank you messages.

NHS captioned the post on Instagram: "Olivia Colman, @stephenfryactually and @billieeilish are just some of the celebrities saying a big thank you to the NHS.

"Continuing the swell of support pouring in for #OurNHSPeople working in the fight against coronavirus."

On Thursday, it was confirmed the number of deaths from coronavirus had risen by 881.

As of 5pm on April 8, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,978 have sadly died.

David Walliams was among those thanking the NHS (Credit: Twitter/NHS)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, thousands stood outside their homes to clap for NHS staff and key workers.

Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds shared a touching tribute to Twitter.

She shared a drawing of a rainbow alongside a series of clapping emojis.

The Prime Minister has been in hospital for the last few days with coronavirus symptoms.

However, he's out of intensive care and remains in good spirits.

Downing Street's statement

Meanwhile, a No. 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the war.

"He will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery."

