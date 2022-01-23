Britain's Got Talent: Simon Cowell and David Walliams
TV

Simon Cowell blasts David Walliams over ‘inappropriate’ joke during BGT filming

BGT boss said to have 'exploded' over crude remark

By Robert Leigh

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was reportedly fuming after David Walliams made a penis joke during filming

It’s believed the show’s head honcho Simon “exploded” after comic David’s risqué remark.

Furthermore, a tabloid indicates Simon demanded an apology from David – and then told him to “get out”.

Did David Walliams go too far?
Did David Walliams go too far on Britain’s Got Talent? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Britain’s Got Talent: What happened during the auditions?

The Sun reports tensions rose between David, 50, and 62-year-old Simon during an act by a police officer.

According to the publication, Tim Jones came onto stage in uniform – with David immediately joking he should be arrested.

Furthermore, it is claimed David responded to Tim chatting about showcasing his skills by asking whether his talent is “getting his [blank] out”.

Read more: BGT 2022: Ant McPartlin holds back tears as he returns to Britain’s Got Talent with Declan Donnelly

Simon reportedly thundered that David should apologise.

However, he apparently repeated his lewd enquiry before going on to ask whether Tim, 48, “swings it around”.

The news outlet reports that David was then told to ‘get out’, and reminded that the ITV talent series is a family show.

What did Simon Cowell reportedly say?

Simon reportedly told the audience in attendance: “When we have a break we’ll make him sit on his own for ten minutes.”

Additionally, it is claimed David may already have wound up Simon by making gags about his age and weight.

Simon was visibly angry with him and exploded.

One onlooker reportedly claimed: “It was clear that David was sailing close to the wind with his jibes.

“Then he went too far. Simon was visibly angry with him and exploded.”

Alesha and Amanda as they turned up for BGT 2022 filming
Alesha and Amanda as they turned up for BGT 2022 filming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Filming for BGT 2022 began in central London earlier this week, with fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden also on hand.

Fans of the show missed out last year after it was axed.

Read more: Who is David Walliams’ girlfriend, and what’s his long-running feud with Piers Morgan?

The upcoming series will reportedly air on ITV in April.

ED has approached a representative for Britain’s Got Talent for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
Emily Atack fans stunned as they realise who her mum is in Ricky Gervais' After Life
Emily Atack fans stunned as they realise who her mum is in Ricky Gervais’ After Life
Charlie Dimmock on why she has 'no regrets' over Garden Force affair that ended her long-term romance
Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Ground Force affair that ended long-term romance
Jane McDonald’s huge career decision after ex-husband ‘left her with nothing’
Strictly tour: Rose and Giovanni
Strictly tour goers slam crowd during Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent routine