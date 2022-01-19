Ant McPartlin confessed he was holding back tears as he returned to host the 2022 series of BGT with Dec Donnelly.

Ant, 46, returned to the stage with Declan Donnelly to welcome the audience back to the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

BGT 2022: Ant and Dec return as hosts

According to the Daily Mirror, Ant told the audience: “Excuse me while I go and cry.

“We are so excited to be back.”

He continued: “We were gutted to miss last year and not get to see you all. But we’re back, raring to go and have one hell of a show for you.”

Simon Cowell was also feeling emotional over returning to the judging panel.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were happy to be back at the BGT auditions (Credit: ITV)

“I’m so excited we’re back. I can see people! I feel emotional,” he gushed.

Amanda Holden is then believed to have added: “I feel really choked up. It’s so great to see you all.”

How did COVID affect BGT?

COVID-19 has had a big impact on BGT.

In 2020, the finals were pushed back from the spring to the autumn last year. As a result of restrictions, they were most pre-recorded.

The show was then cancelled entirely in 2021.

Ant and Dec made their return to BGT for the 2022 series (Credit: ITV)

ITV unveils first look at BGT 2022

It comes after ITV released a first-look photo from the new series.

The snap featured judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell posing at the judging table.

It was taken on the first day of the auditions at the London Palladium. It marks the first time the judges have reunited for the show in two years.

David also took to Instagram to share a snap of the entire gang smiling ahead of filming.

Amanda looked particularly racy in a tight yellow dress with a waist-high leg slash.

The BGT judge has never been one to shy away from daring ensembles, especially on her Instagram page.

Britain’s Got Talent will return in spring 2022 on ITV.

