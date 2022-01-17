Who is David Walliams’ girlfriend, and what’s his long-running feud with Piers Morgan?

David Walliams is one of the most famous faces on British TV – and his love life is as talked about as his controversial comedy characters.

So who is David’s girlfriend?

How old is David, and what’s his beef with Piers Morgan?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent judge.

David Walliams appeared with Harry Hill on The Two Ronnies: Ronnie Corbett’s Lost Tapes in 2021 (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans as she slips into gold jumpsuit for David Walliams’ birthday

David Walliams career – how did he find fame?

David Walliams made his first TV appearance as a comedic actor in the 1994 series Incredible Games.

He starred as The Lift!

Believe it or not, he then appeared in the PJ & Duncan music video for U Krazy Kats.

David starred in dozens of comedic roles in the likes of Shooting Stars, Mash and Peas, and Barking before he found nationwide fame.

He even starred in two episodes of EastEnders in 2003 as Ray, and portrayed Bell in Waking the Dead.

It took him more than a decade to become one of the most famous faces in the UK with his comedy partnership with Matt Lucas.

Between 2003 and 2006, David Walliams and his comedy partner Matt appeared in sketch show Little Britain.

Although embarrassingly un-PC now, it was one of the most popular TV shows of its time.

It catapulted both David and Matt to global fame, and the sketch show even spawned its own US version.

Come Fly with Me was a less successful sitcom which followed, until the pair went their separate ways and found individual success in their own right.

While David continues to act, he’s now perhaps most famous for being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, a role he began in 2012 and which continues to this date.

He is also a bestselling author.

David Walliams books

David has published more than 18 children’s books.

These include The Boy in the Dress, Mr Stink and Gangsta Granny.

Many of David’s novels have been dramatised in TV shows and theatre productions.

His books have made him a multi-million bestselling author.

David Walliams appeared on Do You Think You Are? series 17 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Strictly latest: David Walliams wants to sign up for dance show in bid to lose weight

How old is David Walliams and where is he from?

David is currently 50, and will turn 51 on Thursday August 20 2022.

He was born in Wimbledon, London, the son of the late Peter Williams, a London Transport engineer, and laboratory technician Kathleen Williams.

David grew up in Banstead, Surrey, with his mother, father and sister Julie.

He met his future comedy partner Matt Lucas when he performed with the National Youth Theatre in his late teens.

They found fame as part of a double act, appearing in Little Britain.

Why did David Walliams get an OBE?

David was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to charity and the arts.

His charity work includes swimming the English Channel, Strait of Gibraltar and River Thames, raising millions of pounds for the BBC charity Sport Relief.

Why did David change his name?

David Williams altered his stage name to David Walliams when he joined college Equity.

He changed one letter of his surname when he discovered there was already a member named David Williams.

Comic David Walliams appearing on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

David Walliams love life – who is David’s girlfriend?

David Walliams’ was most recently linked to former Page 3 girl Keeley Hazell.

The pair were often spotted out together in the noughties and were rumoured to be dating.

The pair appeared to reunite last year and there was much speculation that they’d rekindled their romance.

So far , however, David has not confirmed anything.

Last summer he did share a holiday snap of him with his arms around the stunning model.

In August, David turned up at Ant McPartlin’s wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett with Keeley on his arm.

The pair have NOT been spotted together recently though.

David Walliams love life – who has he dated?

Spice Girl Geri Horner, model Abi Titmus and actress Patsy Kensit are all rumoured to have dated the TV star.

In 2006, David revealed that he’d had his heart broken by a mystery woman who he would only refer to as “Miss X”.

However, the mystery lady was eventually identified when TV presenter Lisa Snowdon came forward and revealed it was her.

“Yes, it’s me – I’m Miss X,” she told The Sun at the time. “I was hoping no one would realise.

“David and I are great friends and he is such an amazing bloke, but there is no romance.”

The Little Britain star went on to find love with model Lara Stone.

The pair started dating in 2009 and got engaged the following year, then tied the knot a few months later.

However, the path of true love did not run smooth and David filed for divorce in 2015.

A few years ago he was spotted out on a dinner date with Norwegian model Sylvia Flote, but so far David has not settled down again.

David Walliams love life: He and Lisa Snowdon are just friends (Credit: Splash)

David Walliams love life – what is his sexuality?

The comedian addressed speculation about his sexuality in an interview with Attitude magazine in 2017, when he was asked if he’s attracted to men.

He said: “It’s a bit of both. I don’t know why anyone would rule [a relationship with a man] out. Why would anyone say that’s never going to happen?

“I do love women and I’m attracted to women, but sometimes I think it would be simpler if I wasn’t – because people think I’m gay and I’m camp.”

In the same year, David told The Sunday People: “I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed.

“I was a teen and in a lot of all-male environments. I am naturally very camp.”

David Walliams love life – does he have children?

In 2013, David’s then wife Lara Stone gave birth to their only child, a baby boy they named Alfred.

He opened up about his family life during lockdown when he appeared on This Morning back in May.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about his new book, Slime, David said: “I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I’m here, there and everywhere.

“But at the moment obviously I’m at home so I can write all day and all night […] and then other times I’m looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun.”

Elaborating, David said: “I only have one child, and he’s seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

David Walliams and rumoured girlfriend Keeley Hazell (Credit: Splash)

What’s David Walliams’ net worth?

David Walliams’ net worth is reportedly around £17 million.

During his bitter divorce battle with model ex-wife Lara Stone in 2015, it was revealed the couple had amassed a wealth of over £19million.

But his net worth has increased dramatically as a result of his many books.

Walliams reportedly earned close to £15million from his first five books alone.

David Walliams feud with Piers Morgan

David and Piers are open about their mutual dislike of each other.

They have a long-standing history of Twitter spats.

Piers has previously slammed David Walliams on Twitter for “liking nasty tweets” about the ex-GMB host.

He’s also said he wouldn’t return to BGT unless David was sacked.

Meanwhile, David threatened to quit if Piers ever came on board BGT as a judge.

In 2020, Piers moaned that former Little Britain star David “made his skin crawl”.

David Walliams discovered the tragic truth about an ancestor on Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC One)

Who Do You Think You Are? with David Walliams

David Walliams appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? in 2021.

The comedian and children’s author found out that his great-grandfather suffered severe mental health issues after fighting in the First World War.

Tragically, he had shell shock and spent most of his life afterwards in a so-called ‘lunatic asylum’.

David also learnt about a blind relative on his mum’s side who launched a successful fairground business.

David Walliams’ Who Do You Think You Are? airs again on Monday January 17 2022 at 9pm on BBC One, and is available on BBC iPlayer.

Are you a fan of David Walliams? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.