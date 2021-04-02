Bridgerton hottie Regé-Jean Page is not returning as the Duke of Hastings in season 2.

Sorry to deliver the news so bluntly, but there’s no sugar-coating it.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter today (Friday, April 2) with a message from Lady Whistledown.

It read: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

And that’s it, that’s all they gave us.

The actor followed this up with his own short and sweet message on social media.

Regé-Jean Page will not be in Bridgerton season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page statement

He wrote: “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

The pain is real and will just keep growing, more like!

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

The Duke of Hastings – gone but not gone?!

Shonda Rhimes, showrunner of Bridgerton, then chimed in: “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever.”

Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever pic.twitter.com/e4fAhuKSku — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 2, 2021

What a time to break the news, as millions of Christians are dealing with the loss of almost-as-cherished leading man in their lives.

Read more: Rege-Jean Page in Casualty!

As least they know He will make a swift comeback…

Bridgerton fans devastated

It goes without saying that fans of the hit series are losing their proverbial over the sad news.

One wrote: “It’s too early for you to make me want to cry Regé omg. I need time to process this but thank you for to have brought this fascinating character to life! He deeply will be missed.”

Someone else voiced how ridiculous they thought the decision to be: “I really do not understand this decision, lmao. He was THE most talked about character on the show. This is really stupid.”

Another was just hoping it was a belated prank…

QUIT PLAYING😭 APRIL FOOLS WAS YESTERDAY MAN pic.twitter.com/P8l7mg7JW4 — Miracle🕊💙🕊 (@miracleeannee) April 2, 2021

Read more about Bridgerton season 2 here.

Are you still excited for Bridgerton season 2 despite this news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.