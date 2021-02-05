Regé-Jean Page started his career in Waterloo Road and Casualty before Bridgerton fame

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has opened up about THOSE steamy sex scenes featuring his character Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix show.

The actor appears on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (February 5 2021) and admits he didn’t blush at ALL filming the raunchy antics.

Here’s everything you need to know about Regé-Jean Page.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dyvenor star in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Who does Regé-Jean Page play in Bridgerton?

Regé-Jean Page portrays Simon Basset in Bridgerton.

He is described as a mysterious young suitor who has returned to England to settle his father’s affairs and has no interest in finding a wife.

Having newly returned to London, the Duke of Hastings finds himself the primary topic of conversation amongst marriage-minded misses and ambitious mamas alike.

Yet, for reasons of his own, our devastating Duke has zero interest in his title, society, or taking a wife.

But he finds himself falling for Phoebe Dyvenor’s Daphne Bridgerton.

They fake their courtship to boost Daphne’s desirability and keep other women away from Simon.

But the two characters end up getting married.

Regé-Jean Page on THOSE Bridgerton sex scenes

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Regé-Jean reveals the sex scenes weren’t embarrassing to film.

Admitting there’s a “fair bit” of them, he says: “We had an intimacy coordinator, so everything is choreographed.

“It takes the risk and the embarrassment out of the scene.”

Asked if his family watched the scenes, he revealed: “There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group and they said ‘we made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going!'”

Bridgerton has already been commissioned for another series on Netflix (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What else has he starred in?

Regé-Jean Page’s first TV role was as Jay in the short film Troublemaker in 2004.

He went on to star in Casualty and Fresh Meat, before appearing as Guy Braxton in Waterloo Road in 2015.

The actor also played Leonard Knox in For the People in 2018.

He will appear in the upcoming second series of Bridgerton on Netflix, coming up later this year.

Regé-Jean has also appeared many times on stage, in theatre adaptations including The History Boys and The Merchant of Venice.

How old is Regé-Jean Page?

The actor was born in 1991.

He is believed to be around 31 years old.

Where is Regé-Jean Page from?

Regé-Jean was born in London to a Zimbabwean mother who was a nurse and an English father who was a preacher.

He is the second youngest of four children and was in a band with his little brother.

Regé-Jean spent his childhood in Harare, Zimbabwe, before returning to London for secondary school.

Speaking of Zimbabwe, he has said: “It’s the most beautiful place in the world.

“Everyone says this about their own country, but it’s objectively beautiful.”

Does Regé-Jean Page have a girlfriend or wife?

Unlike his character, Regé-Jean has remained tight-lipped about his love life.

The actor has not spoken publicly about his current or past relationships.

He reportedly dated Misfits actress Antonia Thomas in 2016.

He recently told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m a huge fan of romance as a concept.

“Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world.

“Most things at their core are love stories anyway, whether they realise it or not.”

The Graham Norton Show

Graham is joined by Felicity Kendal, who is making her musical theatre debut in Anything Goes.

Rock legend Dave Grohl talks about the new Foo Fighters album Medicine at Midnight.

Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney discusses becoming host of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Meanwhile, comedian Alan Carr reflects on taking the helm as host of Interior Design Masters.

Plus, singer and podcaster Jessie Ware performs her new single Remember Where You Are.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday February 5 2021 at 10.45pm on BBC One.

