Breaking Dad series 5 saw Bradley and Barney Walsh set off across Mexico on Tuesday night (January 10), but some fans fear the show has gone “too far” after the father and son duo’s latest stunt on the show.

Bradley and Barney are in a road trip across Latin America this series, but the back-to-back start in Mexico proved too much for some fans as the pair climbed to the top of a mountain during a thunderstorm.

The duo climbed the 525ft mountain during a storm and, if that wasn’t enough, Barney then told Bradley it was time to swing to the other side of the mountain.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney climbed the Via Ferrata mountain trial in Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad fans ‘feel sick’ watching the series 5 premiere

Bradley wasn’t sure if he could complete the trail across the Via Ferrata mountain in Mexico, and fans shared that they were equally as scared for the 62-year-old presenter!

While Bradley ultimately made it across the 162m high swing across the mountain and admitted that he “enjoyed it”, fans are worried the stunts on the ITV show are now going too far.

One viewer said: “That is terrifying. Poor Brad. Barney really puts him through it.”

Other fans said that just watching the stunt made them feel sick!

One viewer tweeted: “I’d bloody disown Barney!! Jesus Christ, this is making me feel sick!”

A second viewer added: “Huge respect for Bradley Walsh. Even watching is making me queasy!”

A third made sure to praise the camera crew too: “I would have fainted. The camera crew also deserve a medal. Fair play to all of them climbing that.”

Barney promised to get a Cornish pasty for his dad for doing the stunt, but it looks like that wouldn’t have been enough for most viewers!

Bradley and Barney will face a waterfall in Guatemala next week (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fear for Bradley Walsh

It appears that some viewers are worried the show is going too far and are worried for Bradley Walsh.

One fan took to Twitter to say “Please stop trying to break Bradley, he’s a national treasure! He could do something less dangerous and we’d still watch I promise!”

Another agreed: “One day Barney might regret pushing Brad too much.”

Whether you agree that the stunt was too far or not, fans can agree on one thing: they have a lot of respect for Bradley Walsh for doing it!

One fan sums it up: “Bradley Walsh has balls of steel. You wouldn’t get me up that mountain for a billion quid, never mind a Cornish pasty!”

Breaking Dad continues on Tuesday, January 17 at 9pm on ITV1. Episodes are available on ITVX after airing.

