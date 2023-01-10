Breaking Dad is back with series 5 on ITV tonight (January 10) and fans will be overjoyed to hear that two episodes will air back-to-back!

Series 5 will see Bradley Walsh and his son Barney head out on an epic road trip across Latin America.

Episodes 1 and 2 will air back-to-back, meaning we’ll get a whole hour of the show on ITV tonight!

Here’s what you need to know…

Barney and Bradley are back tonight with new Breaking Dad episodes! (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad fans get pleas answered with series 5

After last year’s series of Breaking Dad, fans all had the same complaint– the episodes were just too short!

Breaking Dad episodes are only 30 minutes long and fans of the show have campaigned for ages for hour -ong episodes.

With the new series premiere, it seems their pleas have finally been answered by ITV. Kind of…

But something far more scarier is waiting for them when they find themselves clinging to the side of a mountain.”

Series 5 will air episodes 1 and 2 back-to-back, meaning we get a full hour of Breaking Dad tonight!

Episodes 3 and 4 will unfortunately air on their own again. But, hopefully, if ITV see how much fans love the back-to-back episodes it will shake up the schedules going forward.

Fans are already anticipating the new episodes tonight with one fan tweeting: “Can’t wait to watch the new series of #BreakingDad. Love Brad and Barney.”

Bradley and Barney will head out to Mexico in the new episodes! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s emotional confession about son Barney

Bradley and Barney head to Mexico in season premiere

And if you’re wondering where Bradley and Barney are heading this time, you’ll be excited to hear the pair are on a road trip across Latin America.

The premiere will see the boys in Mexico where they take on one of the country’s most iconic sports – Lucha Libre wrestling.

ITV also revealed the Walshes will visit the eerie Island of The Dolls, which is covered with creepy, decrepit dolls.

“But something far more scarier is waiting for them when they find themselves clinging to the side of a mountain.”

In the following weeks, you can see Bradley and Barney venture out to Guatemala and Nicaragua.

We can’t wait!

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad returns on Tuesday January 10 at 9pm with episodes 1 and 2 on ITV.

Are you excited for the show to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.