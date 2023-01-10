Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh admits real reason he didn’t want to make series with son Barney

Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh has revealed the reason he had doubts about doing the series initially.

The hit ITV travel show is set to return tonight (January 10) for a brand new series featuring Bradley and his son Barney.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, Bradley and Barney opened up about the 2023 series – which will see them explore Latin America.

Bradley opened up about doing the thrilling series with his son (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on Breaking Dad

On This Morning, Bradley spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about not being too keen on the challenge-based series.

The show sees Bradley, 62, and Barney, 25, take on a variety of terrifying and incredible challenges.

Previous series have seen the pair do a skydive, go extreme cliff-diving and climb the tallest wall in the world.

Although Brad has attempted to do many of the thrilling challenges, he admitted he usually likes to be sat on a beach when on holiday.

Barney and Bradley are back for a new series of Breaking Dad tonight (Credit: ITV)

Bradley said on This Morning today: “We’ve spoken about this many times before, me, yourself [Phil] and H [Holly], all I want to do, you get to a certain age and you think you’ve done it all, sitting around on a beach with a beer is all you want to be doing.

“When I used to go on holiday early doors with Donna [his wife], I used to watch Donna water ski.

“‘Do you want to go water skiing?’ [I’d say] ‘No, let Don do it. I’ll sit and watch. It’s great. I’ll have a drink.'”

He added: “Now, all of a sudden, I’m doing this for Barns. It’s a brilliant thing to do but I am sweating just thinking about it now.”

Bradley admits he likes to chill on a beach when he goes on holiday (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad tonight

Two episodes of the show will air on Tuesday evening, as Bradley and Barney head to Latin America.

They will begin in Mexico, where the father and son duo will face one of the country’s most famous sports – lucha libre wrestling.

Now, all of a sudden, I’m doing this for Barns.

The following day, they visit an eerie island inhabited by creepy, decrepit dolls, ITV says.

However, they’re in for a more scary experience when they find themselves clinging to the side of a mountain!

Episodes one and two of series five will air tonight.

Read more: Blow for Bradley Walsh amid fears TV show will be ‘dropped’ after ‘disagreements and ratings fall’?

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will air tonight (January 10) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.