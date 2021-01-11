Breaking Dad series 3 star Bradley Walsh has likened the show to his early showbiz career when he was constantly on the road.

In the new series of the ITV show, the 60-year-old presenter joins his son Barney on a European adventure.

And it appears camper van life brought back fond memories for Bradley.

Bradley Walsh has compared Breaking Dad to his early showbiz career (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad series 3: What did Bradley Walsh say?

Speaking about the new series, Bradley said: “Driving up and down the M6 or M1 or the M4 when you are going to seasides and you have got the band with you.

“Being back on the road, those hungry years when you were first starting out and having that trip, you don’t

get to do that anymore, that part of the industry has gone for most people.

“But doing this, feels like I am reliving it again, feeling like I’m back on the road with the gang, and that is so lovely for me.”

The Chase host continued: “At my age, I honestly thought those days were gone, because you don’t do summer seasons anymore.

Bradley compared the series to his younger years on the road (Credit: ITV)

“Whereas now, I spend all my time in a television studio.

“This show gives me that back for four, five weeks a year, and it’s just thrilling.”

As his first TV job, Bradley bagged a stint presenting the National Lottery in 1994.

He later took over as the host of Wheel Of Fortune in 1997.

The new series sees the pair take on Europe (Credit: ITV/Hungry Bear)

How did series 3 come about?

Last week, Bradley revealed Phillip Schofield’s mum was the inspiration behind the new series.

Appearing on This Morning, Bradley and Barney discussed how Pat became involved in the show.

Speaking to Phil, Bradley said: “We were all at a party in Portugal, you, Steph [Phil’s wife], Dan [Baldwin] and Holly [Willoughby].

“You showed us a video of your mum wing walking.”

Bradley and Barney return to screens tonight (Credit: ITV/Hungry Bear)

Bradley revealed how Holly’s husband Dan – who is an executive producer on the show – prompted him to do the same.

Meanwhile, Barney admitted he does worry about his dad while taking on terrifying challenges.

It comes after Bradley broke his back in three places after falling off a bull while taking part in the series.

In addition, Barney said: “I am concerned and I always make it a priority that Dad is safe.

“He loves it.

“You have really started to enjoy the things we do.”

