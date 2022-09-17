Bradley Walsh is adored by his legions of fans – and the telly fave’s devoted admirers also love his close relationship with son Barney Walsh.

Viewers have come to treasure the pair’s adventures and easy rapport in ITV’s Breaking Dad.

But Bradley – who was due to host a new episode of Blankety Blank this weekend before the schedules were changed – has previously suggested he wasn’t as close to his own dad.

Appearing on Desert Island Discs earlier this year, Bradley indicated any distance between him and his father may have been typical of the time.

Among many other roles across TV, Bradley Walsh is also the presenter of Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh on his father

The 62-year-old star told BBC Radio 4 listeners during his appearance on the show in May 2022 that his father was a “man’s man”.

Bradley explained: “Back in the day in the 1960s they used to work all week. Then on a Friday, around four o’clock, they would go into a pub and then get home quite late.”

He continued by suggesting his dad’s weekend routine on both days also saw him “sit in the club or the pub and drink”.

“Were we close?” Bradley went on.

“I’m not sure looking back on it.

“We had a common ground, which of course was football. But as a man’s man, I think at the time, those sort of guys had time for the men.

“Generally they would rather be interested in talking about other stuff than spending a lot of time with the children.”

Bradley and his son Barney are very close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘A different ballgame entirely’

Bradley then noted how his own approach to parenting was very different.

He recalled about time spent with Barney: “I taught him to swim, and playing and reading stories to him.

“I don’t ever remember my dad reading a story to me. But I loved reading stories when Barney was younger and doing the voices and making up stories.

I don’t ever remember my dad reading a story to me.

“And when you look at the relationship that I had with my dad, this is a different ballgame entirely. And this is how it should be.”

Bradley Walsh and son Barney Walsh have travelled the world together (Credit: YouTube)

Bradley Walsh on Barney

Showbiz veteran Bradders clearly treasures the man his son has grown to be, too.

In 2021 he hailed Barney as the person he ‘always wanted to be’.

Bradley said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show that he loves working alongside his lad.

He said: “We do [get on well]. He’s a great lad Barney. I’ve said it on many occasions – he’s the person I always wanted to be.

“He’s got wonderful humility, he’s very sensitive. Barney takes after his mum, thankfully!”

Read more: Bradley Walsh on ‘wonderful’ relationship with son Barney and how he ‘takes after his mum’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.