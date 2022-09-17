Bradley Walsh’s shock admission about his childhood and undiagnosed health condition

Bradley Walsh appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs recently – and pondered whether he had undiagnosed health condition.

Much-loved Bradders, 62, is known to millions of viewers as the host of The Chase, among many other shows.

But the presenter and actor also fronts the revival of Blankety Blank.

A new episode was due to air this weekend. However, the BBC One game show appears to have been moved around the TV schedules following the death of the Queen.

Nonetheless, ED! readers can’t get enough of Bradley‘s charm and wit, and are always keen to know more about him.

And the admission he made earlier this year during his Desert Island Discs show suggested Bradley has also been attempting to fill in some blanks about his own life.

Bradley Walsh was due to be on the box with Blankety Blank this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh’s claims about his health

The Hertfordshire-born star was a guest on the long-running radio series in May 2022.

In a wide-ranging chat, Bradley reflected on his childhood and also his relationship with his late father. He suggested a distance between them may have influenced how he has parented his own son Barney.

But Bradley also looked back on when he was younger and questioned whether he may suffered with a health condition that wasn’t recognised.

‘I had so much energy’

Bradley said he had previously considered whether he might have a form of disorder which affected his behaviour.

He explained: “I just I had so much energy and I always wondered, back in the day, if ever I had like an ADHD-type thing.

I was like a firecracker in everything I did.

“I’ve never been diagnosed, but I was like a livewire, I was like a firecracker in everything I did.

No stranger to displaying plenty of gusto and energising audiences himself, Bradley added: “I ran everywhere.”

Bradley has previously spoken about struggling with an eye condition (Credit: YouTube)

Bradley and blepharitis

Opening up on radio wasn’t the first time Bradley has publicly addressed his health.

He previously spoke about his experience of blepharitis on This Morning.

Blepharitis is a condition which makes his eyes look swollen and red.

It can also cause itchy eyelids, and flakes at the base of the eyelashes.

Blepharitis may also lead to dry eyes, cysts and conjunctivitis – but it can be treated by washing of the eyelids every day.

However, Bradley said at the time of the interview that he manages his symptoms with medication.

At the time, he shared: “People don’t realise I have seriously bad blepharitis.

“I have to take a pill a day for it or I really struggle. I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out.

“So many times, people have commented on it. But they don’t realise. If I take the medication though, I’m fine.”

Stay healthy Bradders!

