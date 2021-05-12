Bloods continues on Sky One this week (Wednesday May 12 2021), with a lovable cast including Jane Horrocks and Lucy Punch – but viewers are most interested in whether Aasiya Shah is a twin in real life!

The young actress portrays Kareshma in the comedy series. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aasiya Shah as Kareshma in Bloods (Credit: Sky One)

Who is Aasiya Shah?

Aasiya Shah is a young actress, currently playing Kareshma in Sky One comedy Bloods.

Kareshma is an extremely driven trainee paramedic, who sees herself on the fast track to a superior position.

She is the twin sister of a successful A&E doctor, and blames a bout of glandular fever for ruining her A-levels…

In real life, Aasiya has been acting since 2016.

She’s appeared in numerous stage productions, and has said that she never saw girls who looked like her on stage when she was growing up.

What has she been in before?

Aasiya Shah is perhaps best known for playing Holly in the series Raised by Wolves on Sky/Now TV.

Holly is a 15-year-old burgeoning warrior trying to find her place in the strange new world.

Ridley Scott directed the series, which centres on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet.

Aasiya also starred in the second and third series of Unforgotten on ITV1.

She portrayed Gemma Khan in the cold case drama.

The actress has also starred in Call the Midwife and The Level.

Upcoming roles include the thriller The Beast Must Die.

The new drama follows bereft mum Frances, who wants to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son in a hit and run.

When she finally tracks him down, she tricks her way into his house and plots his murder from within.

Kareshma has a twin brother in Bloods, but is Aasiya Shah a twin? (Credit: Sky One)

How old is she?

Aasiya is currently 21 years old.

She did a BTEC in drama and a course at the Lyric Hammersmith in London.

Her professional acting page describes her as “a young British Pakistani actress based in London”.

Is Aasiya Shah a twin?

Aasiya is NOT a twin in real life.

Although her Bloods character is a twin, and lives in the shadow of her more successful brother.

Aasiya Shah portrays a fiercely ambitious trainee paramedic in Bloods (Credit: Sky One)

Bloods series one, episode two

This week, London-based paramedics Maleek (Samson Kayo) and Wendy (Jane Horrocks) work alongside the air ambulance crew.

Maleek’s high-flying dream to join the helicopter service are dashed by his fear of heights – and his encounter with arrogant air ambulance paramedic Phil.

Meanwhile, Wendy is exploring the world of dating apps on a quest to find a passionate one-night stand.

Hot-headed newcomer Kareshma is paired with cautious veteran Gary for her first shift, while Jo uses self-defence training to get Lawrence’s attention.

Bloods continues on Sky One at 10pm on Wednesday May 12 2021.

