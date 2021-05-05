Sky One’s new comedy series Bloods stars TV favourite Jane Horrocks as a chatty Nottingham divorcee, and it’s a role she seems born for…

But who else is in the cast? And what’s the show about?

Here’s everything you need to know about Bloods starting this week (Wednesday May 05 2021) on Sky One.

Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks star as Wendy and Maleek (Credit: Sky One)

Bloods on Sky One: What’s it about?

Bloods is a brand new six-part comedy series following paramedic partners Wendy and Maleek in the South London ambulance service.

When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their odd partnership looks dead on arrival.

But, of course, the unlikely pair soon find they have more in common than they thought.

Who’s in the cast of Bloods on Sky One?

Golden Globe-nominated Jane Horrocks stars as Wendy, who is newly separated from her husband and has moved from Nottingham to London to make a fresh start.

Jane is loved for her roles in Absolutely Fabulous and Little Voice.

BAFTA-nominated Samson Kayo stars as Maleek, the paramedic with loads of swagger, but not much to back it up.

Samson is best known for his roles in Famalam and Timewasters, and is the creator of Bloods.

Motherland star Lucy Punch portrays boisterous ex-army member Jo, who oversees the paramedic team and acts as Incident Commander at complex scenes.

Meanwhile, The Mighty Boosh star Julian Barratt portrays motorbike paramedic Lawrence, who lost his wife 10 years ago.

Gosford Park’s Adrian Scarborough portrays mild-mannered Gary, the station’s longest serving paramedic.

Dustin Demri-Burns, Aasiya Shah, Sam Campbell and Kevin ‘KG’ Garry also star.

Julian Barrett and Lucy Punch appear in Bloods (Credit: Sky One)

How many episodes is it?

There are six episodes of Bloods series one.

Each episode is an easy-to-watch 30 minutes long.

What happens in episode one?

Spiky South London boy Maleek is not impressed by new partner Wendy, a middle-aged divorcee who’s just moved to the capital.

Pining for his old partner Kevin, he struggles to guide her through the mean streets.

Team leader Jo flirts outrageously with grieving widower Lawrence, but he’s not quite there yet.

Adrian Scarborough appears as mild-mannered Gary in Bloods (Credit: Sky One)

How can I watch Bloods on Sky One?

Bloods begins on Wednesday May 05 2021 at 10pm on Sky One.

It will remain on Sky One and Now TV streaming service immediately afterwards.

