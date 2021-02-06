Bling Empire is the latest hit reality series to take Netflix by storm.

And ITV’s Lorraine Kelly is a huge fan!

The daytime TV host interviewed two of the stars, Kevin Kreider and Kane Lim, on her show and revealed she is well and truly obsessed with it.

Why do you need to watch it? Read on to find out.

Bling Empire is Netflix’s latest reality hit (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Why watch Bling Empire on Netflix?

Perfect mix of serious, silly and hilarious

Reality shows are known and loved for pushing the boundaries of outrageous, and Bling Empire does just that.

However, it doesn’t shy from being serious and emotive when it needs to be – and strikes the balance really well.

What’s more, it all builds to a satisfying pay off.

A review in Reality Blurred read: “It’s serious and comedic, balancing genuinely surprising revelations and emotional moments with a lot of playful fun between friends, too-and enough frothy drama to keep me watching.”

And Mashable reported: “Start begging Netflix for new episodes after that spectacular season finale.”

Bling Empire can be hilarious (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

It’s not like anything else you’ve seen

Bling Empire is the first ever US reality series with an all East Asian main cast.

It offers British viewers a look into an aspect of American culture they might not have seen before – even if they’re huge fans of shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians or Real Housewives.

It’s the real-life Crazy Rich Asians

With that in mind, fans and critics alike have likened it to a real-life version of the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians.

So you’re if a fan of the 2018 romcom, you’re in luck with Bling Empire.

There’s reportedly a sequel to that film in the works too, so Bling Empire could provide your fix until that (eventually) hits screens.

Bling Empire has an all East Asian main cast (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

One season – and potentially more to come

Not a huge commitment

Starting a new show can be daunting if there are dozens of series and episodes to watch.

What if you find yourself bored after getting 20 episodes in? Do you admit defeat and give up – or drag yourself on to the end?

With Bling Empire, you don’t have to worry. It’s brand new so there’s only one season, and even that only has eight episodes. You could binge it in two days!

More series could be on the way

That being said, with Bling Empire, if you do get into it you probably won’t be committing to a dead-end show.

Streaming platform Netflix is yet commission more episodes, but according to reports, a second series is highly likely.

Show creator Jeff Jenkins, who was a producer on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, said in a chat with OprahMag.com that both he and the cast are ready and willing to film more seasons.

He told the publication: “The cast is hilarious, sexy, funny, dramatic, and conniving. All of us would love to continue on this journey with them for as many years as [there is viewer interest].”

