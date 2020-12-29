Billy Connolly and his devoted wife Pamela Stephenson have been lauded by viewers of Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure.

The documentary aired last night (Monday, December 28) and touched many of those watching.

The programme was a retrospective of the Scottish stand up’s career in showbiz. The Big Yin has retired from performing as his health battles with Parkinson’s continues.

Fans, however, were delighted to see the star on their screens, even if it was a bittersweet show. But Billy’s wife, Pamela Stephenson, also came in for lots of praise on social media from those watching at home.

“She just exudes warmth,” commented one person on Twitter while the programme aired.

Someone else tweeted: “They clearly make sure a great couple.”

And another person added: “I don’t know much about Billy Connolly and his family. His wife seems brilliant, though.”

But what else do you need to know about Pamela Stephenson, Billy Connolly’s wife?

When did Pamela Stephenson marry Billy Connolly?

Pamela Stephenson married Billy Connolly in Fiji on 20 December 1989.

It is believed they lived together for a decade before getting wed.

Do Pamela Stephenson and Billy Connolly have any children in their family?

Billy is a dad of five. He shares three daughters with Pamela.

Their children are called Amy, Daisy and Scarlett.

Where else have you seen Pamela Stephenson?

New Zealand-born actress and clinical psychologist Pamela was raised largely in Australia. She first performed in the UK in a stage version of The Comic Strip, alongside the likes of Rik Mayall.

She later appeared in Not The Nine O’Clock News with Rowan Atkinson, Mel Smith and Griff Rhys Jones in the early 1980s.

After that she debuted in US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

But she maybe most familiar to ED! readers as a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. She danced with James Jordan in the 2010 series. Pamela placed third in the BBC competition behind Matt Baker and Kara Tointon.

What has Pamela Stephenson said about Billy Connolly’s Parkinson’s?

As part of Billy Connolly: It’s A Pleasure, Pamela reflected their move from New York to Florida was beneficial for Billy’s health.

She said:”There is far less stress than when we were living in New York. He is writing his autobiography, so that is very exciting. He loves to draw, he goes into his studio space and comes out with something incredible.

“What he wants to do now is take it easy. He wants to fish, he wants to sit on his dock in Florida and enjoy the sunshine and watch television and drink tea and eat biscuits. That’s what he wants to do.”

It was revealed last year that Billy’s illness meant the couple no longer sleep in the same bed.

He told a tabloid: “I sleep like a wild animal.

“Laughing and singing or having fights. Pamela has to sleep in another bed.”

Billy also confessed he worried he was becoming a “pain” due to his Parkinson’s.

However, it seems Pamela’s patience cannot be tested.

Billy also noted: “So far, she has never tutted. And she’s a rather attractive nurse.”

