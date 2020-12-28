Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure airs tonight on ITV and viewers will see Sheridan Smith reveal her emotional tribute to the veteran comedian.

Billy, 78, recently revealed he is quitting stand-up comedy after 50 years due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The Scottish funnyman revealed he doesn’t “think as sharply” as he needs to for stand-up nowadays.

A host of stars pay tribute to the star in tonight’s Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part in Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure?

Tonight’s show will see Sheridan and a host of famous faces pay tribute to the legendary star.

The “uplifting and emotional” special is due to air on ITV at 9.30pm tonight (December 28).

The show will feature the comedian’s “greatest stand-up moments, unseen performance footage and exclusive chats with some of Billy’s biggest famous fans”.

Viewers will see the likes of Russell Brand, Lenny Henry and Dustin Hoffman share their fond memories of Billy.

And Sheridan Smith also reveals how she recently paid tribute to the comedian.

Sheridan Smith gets emotional when talking about the Scottish comedian (Credit: ITV)

What does Sheridan say about Billy?

Speaking in the documentary, the mum of one reveals that she named her son after Billy.

Sheridan gave birth to her first son with fiancé Jamie Horn back in May.

She revealed: “I named my son after Billy by the way, do you know that? My son is called Billy, he’s named after Billy Connolly.”

It’s got me and it will get me and it will end me but that’s okay with me.

The cameras then switch to Billy, who is watching Sheridan’s interview on his iPad.

“Oh great,” he comments, smiling at his tablet.

As the camera switched back to her, an emotional Sheridan added: “I’m going to cry.”

What is wrong with Billy Connolly?

Billy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

In the documentary, he reveals he has come to terms with his fate.

“It’s got me and it will get me and it will end me but that’s okay with me,” he will be seen revealing.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over the years.

It can lead to shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination.

Watch Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure on ITV tonight (December 28) at 9.30pm.

