Biggest Oscars scandals 2023 incluing Hugh Grant, Angela Bassett, Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai

When it comes to the biggest Oscars scandals, 2022 was a bumper year after Will Smith doled out a slap to Chris Rock. But what controversial Academy Awards moments would prove to be contenders for the most shocking moment in 2023?

The nominees are…

Hugh Grant grimaces as the brief, painful chat is wrapped up (Credit:@ABC Twitter)

Hugh Grant

Four Weddings and a Funeral star Hugh Grant was on hand to present the best production design award.

But as he was interviewed by Ashley Graham before the ceremony, it seemed like he wanted to be anywhere else but on the champagne carpet.

From the first question, the brief chat was painful to watch.

Following some apparent confusion between the magazine and the novel both titled Vanity Fair, Hugh seemed to become a little reticent.

Hugh Grant’s utter contempt for the Oscars circus is a thing of beauty (esp ‘What are you wearing’)

pic.twitter.com/p1XlBzcWW1 — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) March 13, 2023

He didn’t offer any names when asked who he was most excited to see at the bash. And he didn’t give up any info when asked about what he was wearing.

And when asked about his role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, nominated for a screenplay award, Hugh replied curtly: “I’m in it for about three seconds.”

If anyone was in doubt whether the whole farrago was awkward or not, Hugh later grimaced to someone off camera and rolled his eyes as Ashley moved on.

Angela Bassett stuns in purple on the champagne carpet before the ceremony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Angela Bassett

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Supporting Actress – her first Oscar ever – for her role Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Fellow nominees Hong Chau, Kerry Condon and Stephanie Hsu all applauded Jamie as the result was announced.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett looked devastated as the cameras zoomed in, and did not clap similarly.

The 64-year-old actress was in contention to win Marvel Studios’ first ever acting Oscar after taking home the Golden Globe.

Did Lady Gaga need to pull her dress up at the back? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lady Gaga

When it comes to who wore what on the champagne carpet, Lady Gaga seems to have caught the eye of most fashion observers.

Her sheer outfit appeared to reveal she wasn’t wearing much in the way of underwear ahead of the big bash.

Furthermore, her floor-length black Versace skirt dropped under her bum – and showed off some rather intimate tatts.

Malala Yousafzai is put on the spot by Jimmy Kimmel (Credit:@ABC Twitter)

Jimmy Kimmel

Viewers were stunned to see Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai appear in a shimmering gown.

But that champagne carpet surprise was later topped after host Jimmy Kimmel put her on the spot during the skit.

Addressing the 25-year-old who was shot by the Taliban as a young teen, Jimmy told her he was asking a question from a fan named Joanne.

Jimmy said: “Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Looking uncertain amid laughter in the audience, Malala replied: “I only talk about peace.”

Jimmy Kimmel asks Malala Yousafzai a viewer question: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” “I only talk about peace.” #Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/krf3VvN7os — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

And the Oscars moment of the night gong goes to…

Amid all the other eye-raising happenings, one wholesome moment involving the winners of An Irish Goodbye deserves a particular mention, too.

The Northern Irish film won best live action short film – and actor James Martin was serenaded by the toast of Hollywood on the occasion of his 31st birthday.

Thrilled for the amazing James Martin 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/v9N9xyfZdh — Stephen Watson (@winkerwatson1) March 13, 2023

