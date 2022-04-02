Will Smith has resigned from the Oscars Academy after slapping Chris Rock on stage last Sunday (March 27).

US actor Will, 53, who won the best actor Oscar at the ceremony, appeared to cuff host Chris during the live broadcast.

The incident followed a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head.

Fresh Prince star Will later apologised – but not to Chris – during a tearful speech as he picked up his award.

He has now admitted his actions were “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”.

Will Smith hit the headlines with his slap at the Oscars (Credit: YouTube)

Will Smith resigns from the Oscars Academy following slap

The Men in Black star announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement on Friday (April 1).

The statement read: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

Chris Rock reportedly chose not to press charges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Chris Rock’s previous attack on Jada Pinkett Smith

‘Change takes time’

The King Richard star added he wanted to “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements”.

He concluded: “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

The Academy said it accepted the actor’s resignation but would “continue to move forward” with disciplinary proceedings.

Earlier in the week, Will apologised to stand up Chris on Instagram, writing: “Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Chris and Jada’s reactions

Chris, who reportedly chose not to press charges, told audience members at a show this week that he is “still kind of processing what happened”.

Read more: Will Smith slapped back harder by Twitter after Chris Rock Oscars drama

Jada, meanwhile, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (March 30): “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.