Will Smith slapped back harder by Twitter after Chris Rock Oscars drama

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars will just be part of the show for many observers. And so it was inevitable that Will Smith memes would emerge across social media within moments of the incident.

The Fresh Prince and Men in Black star, 53, appeared to cuff the comedian and host during the live broadcast.

It followed a joke from Rock about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith later apologised – but not to Rock – during a tearful speech as he picked up the award for best actor.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet before the Oscars (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Chris Rock say?

“Jada can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” Rock said, apparently referring to the actress’ shaved head. The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia.

Smith walked on stage and seemed to strike Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your [blank] mouth.”

The 57-year-old was taken aback by the reaction, with some members of the audience also seemingly unsure how to react.

Chris Rock has previously hosted the Oscars twice before (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nonetheless, he quipped: “That was the greatest night in the history of television.” He declined to report the matter to the LAPD after the event.

Minutes later, Smith won the first Oscar of his career for his role in King Richard.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees,” he said as tears ran down his face.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Will Smith memes

But at this point, nobody seems to care about the actual ceremony and the awards given out as Twitter has exploded with memes and reactions to the ‘slap’ moment.

Within minutes, the memes were rolling in.

Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday 😂 pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA — Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022

Meme faces

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

Rock recovers meme

Chris Rock watching Will Smiths acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/pG36NO0CFa — M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) March 28, 2022

Your new favourite meme?

Memes going to meme

Lupita Nyong’o reacts

LUPITA’S REACTION BEHIND WILL SMITH IS DEFINETLY ABOUT TO BECOME A MEME HAHAHA #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/8p38jJXIdd — Joel (@Joel28121837) March 28, 2022

Video game memes

Hands down my favorite Will Smith meme right now pic.twitter.com/WqiGDN56QQ — Sadot The Gamer (@sadotthegamer) March 28, 2022

Here’s a new meme of mine. Will Smith is the best Smash Bro’s character of all time >:) pic.twitter.com/ZciAqAWFdc — Parafox 🇺🇦 (@ParafoxStudio) March 28, 2022

Meme about Will Smith reacting to Will Smith memes

Will Smith finding everyone who made him a meme pic.twitter.com/IC1Edrnr5q — Preston McManamy (@PMcmanamy) March 28, 2022

More Will Smith memes

The struggle for meme supremacy

Fresh Prince meme

😂😂😂 Will Smith has become a forever meme pic.twitter.com/wmsIXBhf0c — Peri (@peripateticles) March 28, 2022

We don’t talk about Jada meme

Everybody Hates Chris sitcom meme

I Am Legend meme

Will Smith on Instagram tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/6MoHrK7ONg — Jack (@WestingtonJack) March 28, 2022

