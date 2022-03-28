Will Smith memes: How social media fans reacted online following Oscars 'slap'
News

Will Smith slapped back harder by Twitter after Chris Rock Oscars drama

Best of the memes to emerge over Will Smith 'slap'

By Robert Leigh

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars will just be part of the show for many observers. And so it was inevitable that Will Smith memes would emerge across social media within moments of the incident.

The Fresh Prince and Men in Black star, 53, appeared to cuff the comedian and host during the live broadcast.

It followed a joke from Rock about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith later apologised – but not to Rock – during a tearful speech as he picked up the award for best actor.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet before the Oscars
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet before the Oscars (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Chris Rock say?

“Jada can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” Rock said, apparently referring to the actress’ shaved head. The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia.

Smith walked on stage and seemed to strike Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your [blank] mouth.”

The 57-year-old was taken aback by the reaction, with some members of the audience also seemingly unsure how to react.

Chris Rock has previously hosted the Oscars twice before
Chris Rock has previously hosted the Oscars twice before (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nonetheless, he quipped: “That was the greatest night in the history of television.” He declined to report the matter to the LAPD after the event.

Minutes later, Smith won the first Oscar of his career for his role in King Richard.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans all saying the same thing as this year’s winner is crowned

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees,” he said as tears ran down his face.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Will Smith memes

But at this point, nobody seems to care about the actual ceremony and the awards given out as Twitter has exploded with memes and reactions to the ‘slap’ moment.

Within minutes, the memes were rolling in.

Meme faces

Rock recovers meme

Your new favourite meme? 

Memes going to meme

Lupita Nyong’o reacts

Read more: Katie Price’s sister Sophie Price reveals she’s engaged hours after Katie ‘splits from fiancé Carl Woods’

Video game memes

Meme about Will Smith reacting to Will Smith memes

More Will Smith memes

The struggle for meme supremacy

Fresh Prince meme

We don’t talk about Jada meme

Everybody Hates Chris sitcom meme

I Am Legend meme

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby's 'feud' with TV legend: 'She feels uncomfortable around him'
Holly Willoughby’s ‘feud’ with TV legend: ‘She feels uncomfortable around him’
Stacey Dooley on Saturday Kitchen
Stacey Dooley’s outfit causes a stir on Saturday Kitchen
Holly on the Dancing on Ice final in a gold dress
Dancing On Ice final: Holly Willoughby accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s style
Sheridan Smith on 'final straw' comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy
Sheridan Smith on ‘final straw’ comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy
Brenda Edwards on Loose Women and her son Jamal at event
Brenda Edwards marks Mother’s Day after son Jamal’s death in emotional message
suranne jones comp
Real reason Suranne Jones has quit acting and doesn’t know when she’ll return