Chris Rock’s previous attack on Jada Pinkett Smith

On Sunday night, Will Smith shocked the world by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, Sunday wasn’t the first time Rock took aim at Jada at the Oscars. The 57-year-old also poked fun at her at the ceremony six years ago too.

Chris Rock took aim at Jada at the Oscars in 2016 too (Credit: YouTube)

What did Chris Rock say about Jada Pinkett Smith?

Back in 2016, Rock hosted the Oscars and took aim at Jada then too.

Jada boycotted the ceremony that year due to the lack of diversity among nominees.

During his opening monologue, Rock decided to poke fun at the actress over her decision to miss that year’s ceremony.

“Jada got mad. Jada said she’s not coming, protest. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s going to boycott the Oscars?” he said.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he joked.

Jada was the butt of another Chris Rock joke on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Rock mocks Jada Pinkett Smith again

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Rock took aim at Jada once more – this time poking fun at her haircut.

Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Addressing the 50-year-old from the stage, Rock said: “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2 – can’t wait to see it.”

As Jada rolled her eyes, her husband, Will Smith, walked up on stage and smacked Rock across the face.

He then returned to his seat, shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your [bleeping] mouth!”

“Wow, dude! It was a G.I. Jane joke,” a stunned Rock said before Smith angrily repeated himself.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Smith apologises

In the early hours of this morning, Smith apologised to Rock for slapping him during the ceremony.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to issue the apology with a lengthy post.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote. He then went on to say that making a joke about Jada’s alopecia was “too much for me to bear”.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Smith then went on to apologise to the Academy, his fellow attendees, and the viewers watching at home.

“I am a work in progress,” he said.