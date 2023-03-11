GMB host Richard Madeley fingers the ‘rudest’ celebrity he’s ever interviewed

Richard Madeley, co-host of GMB, has identified a Hollywood star as the ‘rudest’ celebrity he’s ever had to interview.

Ahead of the Oscars tomorrow (Sunday March 12), an infamous incident from last year’s ceremony was mentioned earlier this week.

He and Susanna Reid reflected on Will Smith‘s shocking slap during the bash, doled out to Chris Rock.

Chris addresses the bizarre altercation in a new comedy special currently streaming on Netflix.

And as the Good Morning Britain presenting pair reflected on his stand up show, Richard admitted his true feelings for the US celeb.

Richard Madeley opened up about his Chris Rock interview experience earlier this week (Credit: GMB YouTube)

‘Consistently, unbelievably rude’

Harking back to his own experience, Richard, 66, said: “I’m not defending what happened to him, it’s wrong, completely wrong.

“But in 50 years in this game, he is rudest man I’ve ever had to interview: Chris Rock.”

Susanna also recalled putting questions to Chris when speaking with him as animated film Madagascar was released in 2005.

And as it turns out, she wasn’t won over, either.

“I have to say, it stands out in my memory,” Susanna concurred.

“He was just consistently, unbelievably rude.”

A thoroughly unpleasant piece of work.

Susanna went on: “A thoroughly unpleasant piece of work.”

Richard, however, made it clear he didn’t lay hands on Chris himself, despite his antipathy towards him.

Indirectly referring to the spat between Will and Chris, Richard said: “I didn’t smack him though, I kept my hands to himself.”

Confirmed: No fisticuffs between Chris Rock and Richard Madeley (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened in the Richard Madeley Chris Rock interview?

According to Richard, Chris may have used some profanity during their chat.

But despite remembering their exchange negatively, Richard didn’t rule out a summit between them again.

“I think we need to hear the other side of the story,” Susanna joked.

To which Richard responded: “I’d love to do that. Bring him over! Keep my hands behind my back.”

Read more: Richard Madeley slammed by viewers over ‘insensitive’ behaviour during emotional interview

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.