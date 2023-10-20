Big Brother viewers in tears as Yinrun makes heartbreaking confession about treatment from other housemates

Big Brother viewers were left in tears over Yinrun last night as she made a heartbreaking confession about how other contestants have been treating her.

The popular telly series is back on our screens with a new set of housemates and one of them is customer service agent, Yinrun from Harrogate – who has now left fans teary.

During the latest episode of the show, Yinrun confessed that she had felt “left out” by others in the house.

She confessed to Big Brother that she always thought that she was an interesting person before the show and added: “It never occurred to me that I need to worry about ‘I can’t make friends in the house, I would feel isolated.’ The fact is people might not want to talk with me. It’s just a very hard fact to face. It’s very difficult – maybe even impossible – for me to blend in.”

Yinrun gets emotional talking about unfair treatment from housemates (Credit: ITVX)

Yinrun broke down in the Big Brother diary room

It came after earlier in the episode, Yinrun – who is slowly becoming a fan favourite – admitted to Trish that she felt dismissed by other housemates and added it’s “happening every day”.

It’s very difficult – maybe even impossible – for me to blend in.

She said: “It’s not a nice feeling when you talk to someone and they just walk away.”

Trish said Yinrun called out those contestants

However, Trish suggested that maybe she should start saying it when “they’re walking away”. But Yinrun confessed she didn’t like them.

She continued: “I have nothing to talk to them about as well but I am making an effort. I am trying to find something in common. I just don’t like them.”

Yinrun revealed Trish and Matty are her friends (Credit: ITVX)

Meanwhile, she said that she found a friend in Trish and felt supported by Matty as well. She concluded in the diary room: “Trish is someone I can feel 100 per cent comfortable with and I can talk to her about how I feel.”

Most fans supported Yinrun

Many viewers admitted that Yinrun’s confession made them shed tears, as one fan wrote: “I’ve been an emotional wreck on reality TV tonight. First, I cried over Miss Naomi Carter (an angel, we must protect her at all costs) and then I cried over Yinrun’s diary room tears (also an angel, we must protect her at all costs). I AM A WRECK. #BBUK #DragRaceUK.”

Meanwhile, a second added: “No, I’m literally in tears. It breaks my heart to hear Yinrun say she is isolated from the group.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

“Yinrun has me in actual literal tears,” wrote a third fan.

A fourth viewer added that Yinrun should win the contest, they said: “Yinrun in tears has ripped my heart out. I want her to win so badly! Trish and Matty are inspiring me and are such insightful and supportive people. This is why I love Big Brother. This little group along with Jordan and Henry need to be protected at all costs.”

Read more: Big Brother embroiled in ‘bullying storm’ as Kerry’s behaviour comes under fire

Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.