Big Brother star Kerry sparks backlash over ‘inappropriate use of language’ as she issues apology

Big Brother UK 2023 star Kerry sparked backlash over her “inappropriate use of language” on the show recently.

The incident was slammed by fans – and led to Kerry being forced to issue an apology.

What did Big Brother UK 2023 star Kerry say?

Earlier this week, Kerry was accused of using a slur during an angry outburst on Big Brother.

The incident happened when Kerry’s fellow housemates were playing a prank on her. Kerry was among four housemates who won a spot in the VIP glamping area during this week’s shopping task.

However, Jenkin and Olivia decided to play a prank on their housemate by hiding her mattress. They then told the NHS worker that viewers had voted to take her mattress off her.

Kerry wasn’t happy with the prank. As she sat down with Jenkin and Olivia, she said: “Well, this is gay”.

Olivia and Jenkin eventually relented after Kerry’s continued insistence that she was going to speak to Big Brother bosses.

Big Brother UK 2023 star Kerry’s comments slammed

Viewers were not happy with Kerry’s use of the word “gay” during her outburst. Taking to Reddit, some viewers fumed that the 40-year-old should be reprimanded for her comments.

“‘Well this is gay’, another slip of the mask,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I hope Kerry gets reprimanded for that,” another said.

“I genuinely haven’t heard someone use that expression in about 10 years. Shockingly awful and outdated. Actually even surprised Kerry would say it on TV,” a third wrote.

“There is nothing wrong with the word gay itself but the problem is the context in which Kerry used it,” another said.

The Daily Star claims that ITV has said it is “reviewing” the incident.

In a statement to ED!, a spokesperson for Big Brother said: “Kerry was brought to the diary room to discuss her inappropriate use of language. Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the House and the consequences of any further use of offensive language. Kerry understood and apologised for any offense caused.”

Fans turn on Hallie

Meanwhile, Hallie was slammed for her behaviour during Monday night’s (October 16) episode of the show.

The 18-year-old failed to secure a spot in the VIP glamping area and was forced to sleep outside with a number of her housemates. She also had to eat cold food from tins and wasn’t allowed to use the toilet indoors. She wasn’t happy.

“Big Brother, I am not impressed. I want some food. I want a warm shower and I want a proper toilet. I’m not going toilet in that [bleep]-hole. I’m not. Please may I be a VIP glamper? I crawled around in mud for you, I ruined my acrylics for you. I think it’s the least I deserve,” she fumed in a diary room rant. She then broke down in tears and declared she was on strike.

Viewers weren’t impressed with her antics. “Hallie is doing my head in!” one viewer fumed. “Hallie has gone down a lot in my rankings. I can’t listen to the shouting, swearing & moaning any longer,” another wrote.

“I hate to say it…I really do! But Hallie was annoying tonight. Starting to also look like she’s trying to create iconic moments, but babes complaining over something this small is not iconic it’s ANNOYING. I hope this was just a bad day for her, but god!” a third tweeted.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

