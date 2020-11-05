Rylan Clark-Neal left Big Brother fans feeling down in the dumps as he paid a nostalgic visit to the site of the house.

On Thursday (November 5) afternoon, the TV presenter visited the place where the old facility used to stand and shared a snap with his Instagram followers.

He told fans it was two years to the day since he had to say “goodbye” to the Big Brother House for the final time.

Rylan Clark-Neal was the host of Big Brother’s Bit on the Side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rylan share from his visit to the Big Brother House site?

Rylan posted a photo of the dreary plot of land, which is ringed by a metal fence and dotted with pieces of debris.

He wrote in the caption: “Two years ago today we said goodbye to the house. Took a few mins this afternoon to remember.

Read more: Kate Lawler announces she’s pregnant with first child

“To some it could have been just a job but to me it changed my entire life.

“Went back to the ‘house’ today to reminisce . We’ll be back one day. Miss you Big Bro xxx #bbuk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan) on Nov 5, 2020 at 8:19am PST

What did Big Brother fans say about the picture?

In the comments, Rylan’s followers admitted feeling sad at seeing what the site of the house looked like today.

One said, with crying emojis: “Well that just [bleeped] all over my day. How depressing. I loved that house. To see it like that…”

So sad to see it isn’t there anymore! It’ll be back bigger than ever soon I’m sure!

Another wrote: “So sad, I loved BB, can’t believe it finished, hoping one day it will return xx.”

A third said: “So sad to see it isn’t there anymore! It’ll be back bigger than ever soon, I’m sure!”

“Very sad,” someone else said, adding: “Hope it’s back soon, loved big bro.”

“I miss it too,” commented a fifth. “It should never have gone from our screens.”

Rylan said Big Brother changed his life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hopes for a new series of Big Brother

It follows a hint Rylan appeared to drop last month that the popular reality show could be making a return.

Rylan sent the rumour mill into overdrive while visiting Elstree Studios.

Big Brother was based at the studios, located in Hertfordshire, for much of its 18-year lifespan.

Read more: Big Brother: Rylan Clark-Neal drops hint the popular reality show could return

And Rylan, who presented the spin-off series Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, got fans hoping that it could be back on screens soon.

On Instagram, he shared a snap of a sign featuring the famous Big Brother eye logo. It read: “Big Brother is watching you. CCTV in operation. Elstree Studios.”

Would you watch a new series of Big Brother? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.