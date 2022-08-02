Big Brother 2023 logo ITV2
TV

Big Brother returning is the best reality TV news ever – these fan tweets are just joy

ITV2 has confirmed the return of Big Brother to UK screens

By Katy Brent

Social media is buzzing with the news that Big Brother is returning to UK screens – to ITV2 next year.

It’s been five years since the doors shut on the iconic house for the final time. 

Doesn’t it feel like just yesterday when we saw Emma Willis get all emotional as she said goodbye?

Emma Willis presenting 2018 Big Brother Channel 5
Emma Willis in 2018 (credit: YouTube/Channel5)

BB’s return was officially announced by ITV2 during an ad break in last night’s (Monday, August 1) Love Island final, whipping reality fans on Twitter into a frenzy.

And while there are a few grumps moaning about the revival – it wouldn’t be Twitter without it – the overwhelming vibe is one of joy and nostalgia.

Remember these moments?

Goosebumps

Some fans claimed the iconic theme played on the teaser clip gave them goosebumps.

Others began to ruminate about what their own tactics in the house would look like.

Big Brother means big money

A few potential sponsors showed their business smarts on social.

Others wondered about the appeal of watching people locked in a house with a limited food budget and no contact with the outside world.

Some responses were a bit political.

But mostly everyone is just super happy to see BB coming back. Especially with the news that the new series is set to be include people from ‘all walks of life.’

Love Island 2022 final winners announced
Is the sun setting on Love Island? (credit: ITV)

This has been met with delight by Twitter users, suggesting the tide is turning on celeb-based reality shows and even (gasp) Love Island.

There’s no word on who will present the reboot yet or if we’ll also see returns of spin-offs like Big Brother’s Little Brother or Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, but watch this space…

What do you think about Big Brother’s come back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

