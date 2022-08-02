Big Brother returning is the best reality TV news ever – these fan tweets are just joy

Social media is buzzing with the news that Big Brother is returning to UK screens – to ITV2 next year.

It’s been five years since the doors shut on the iconic house for the final time.

Doesn’t it feel like just yesterday when we saw Emma Willis get all emotional as she said goodbye?

Emma Willis in 2018 (credit: YouTube/Channel5)

BB’s return was officially announced by ITV2 during an ad break in last night’s (Monday, August 1) Love Island final, whipping reality fans on Twitter into a frenzy.

Big Brother is back! The global television phenomenon is making its much anticipated return to UK television and moves onto ITV2 and ITVX from 2023. Read more here: https://t.co/Lh1V1XwOZT pic.twitter.com/bJlG0ET86c — ITV Media (@itvmedia) August 2, 2022

Read more: Big Brother set to return but it’s bad news for die-hard fans

And while there are a few grumps moaning about the revival – it wouldn’t be Twitter without it – the overwhelming vibe is one of joy and nostalgia.

Remember these moments?

Big Brother like this or keep it. pic.twitter.com/YEwspV3i5S — V ØR VØSS (@NL_Vossi) August 1, 2022

Goosebumps

Some fans claimed the iconic theme played on the teaser clip gave them goosebumps.

Me when I hear that iconic Big Brother theme tune. #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/9ASydwVQJy — Chloé Smith (@chlmrysmth) August 2, 2022

Not a big reality TV fan at all, but that Big Brother theme tune bounding its way back on radio this morning gave me goosebumps. Peak 2000’s TV. #BigBrother — Dane (@danekester) August 2, 2022

nah the big brother theme tune is unbeaten goosebumps every time — lewys (@lookingforlewys) August 1, 2022

Others began to ruminate about what their own tactics in the house would look like.

(1 of) my toxic traits is I believe I could win #BigBrother but in reality I’d end up punching the token Tory contestant & refusing to take part in the challenges 🙏🏼 — Clare Cordell (@clarecordell) August 2, 2022

Big Brother means big money

A few potential sponsors showed their business smarts on social.

BIG BROTHER IS BACK FOR 2023 !!!!!!! 😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/MvcB4OqDeN — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 1, 2022

Rylan as presenter or we riot. — @pizzaexpress (@PizzaExpress) August 1, 2022

Others wondered about the appeal of watching people locked in a house with a limited food budget and no contact with the outside world.

They’re making more Big Brother?! We just all LIVED it the past two years — McKay (@CuddlyMcKay) August 2, 2022

Some responses were a bit political.

Apparently the new #BigBrother won’t be giving away any prize money, because by 2023 the amount the winner will have saved in fuel bills by not being at home will outweigh any prize budget anyway. #satire — 🇺🇦 What’s On The Tapes? (@whatsonthetapes) August 2, 2022

Im so ready for Big Brother ngl. Something about post pandemic big brother is really gonna show the madness of Britain. — ALIKA. (@TheRealAlika) August 1, 2022

Read more: Emma Willis breaks silence on Big Brother UK return and reveals she wouldn’t host it

But mostly everyone is just super happy to see BB coming back. Especially with the news that the new series is set to be include people from ‘all walks of life.’

Is the sun setting on Love Island? (credit: ITV)

This has been met with delight by Twitter users, suggesting the tide is turning on celeb-based reality shows and even (gasp) Love Island.

There’s no word on who will present the reboot yet or if we’ll also see returns of spin-offs like Big Brother’s Little Brother or Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, but watch this space…

What do you think about Big Brother’s come back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.