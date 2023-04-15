Bookies reveal most likely candidate for Big Brother host as Rylan Clark denies the gig

Who will be the Big Brother presenter when the show returns later this year? Bookies have revealed the favourite…

As Rylan Clark recently denied he left It Takes Two to host Big Brother, fans have been left wondering who will be the presenter for the show when it returns.

Big Brother was cancelled by Channel 5 in 2018, before ITV2 announced a reboot of the show last year. The show is due to air this autumn, but a host for the reboot still hasn’t been confirmed. Former hosts Davina McCall and Emma Willis have denied that they’ll return to the job.

Rylan and Alison Hammond also recently took themselves out of the running. So who will host?

Bookies named Holly Willoughby as the most likely candidate to host the Big Brother reboot (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby revealed as favourite for Big Brother presenter

Bookies at BettingSites revealed that Holly Willoughby is the most likely candidate to present Big Brother later this year, with 3/1 odds. The star is no stranger to presenting. She regularly hosting This Morning and Dancing On Ice. We’d love to see Holly take on the Big Brother hosting post and we could definitely see Holly taking on the job!

Comedian Mo Gilligan is the next most likely candidate to be Big Brother presenter, with 4/1 odds. The former Masked Singer judge recently hosted the BRIT Awards, so the Big Brother house guests should be no trouble for him. He also recently hosted BBC’s That’s My Jam. But could we see him present Big Brother next?

Strictly star AJ Odudu is third in the running, with 5/1 odds. The star previously presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side alongside Rylan Clark, so she’s no stranger to the Big Brother world. But The Big Breakfast presenter was also recently named as the most likely candidate to replace Rylan on It Takes Two, so time will tell which job she’ll take on.

Other names in the running include Love Island presenter Maya Jama with 8/1 odds. Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore has also been named as another to host Big Brother, with 10/1 odds. Vernon Kay and comedian Leigh Francis are also in the running, with 12/1 and 16/1 odds respectively.

The less likely possibilities include presenter Fearne Cotton with 20/1 odds and Love Island stars Maura Higgins and recent winner Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu with 20/1 and 25/1 odds individually.

ITV teased the Big Brother reboot during the Love Island final last year (Credit: ITV)

When will Big Brother return?

ITV2 hasn’t officially confirmed when the Big Brother reboot will air, although the channel previously confirmed it will this autumn. Little is known about how similar or different the reboot will be to the original run of the series. But ITV’s Managing Director Kevin Lygo previously called the show: “Arguably the sort of best thing there’s ever been on television, or most extraordinary thing, that shaped most television afterwards.”

Watch this space for any official news on who will host Big Brother and when the show will return!

