Strictly star AJ Odudu will be the new host of the rebooted Big Brother alongside Will Best, according to reports.

The reality TV show is making a return on ITV2 this autumn. Fans of the iconic show have been desperate for more details of the reboot, with speculation circulating about who will host it.

A source has now reportedly told the Sun the show will be fronted by presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

AJ Odudu is reportedly the new host of Big Brother (Credit: Splash News)

Big Brother host ‘revealed’

Former Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist AJ already has history with Big Brother. Early in her career she presented on Big Brother’s Bit On the Side spin-off alongside Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis. She also presented on the celebrity version of the show Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Psych.

They could not be more excited about joining forces to bring back Big Brother.

Her reported co-presenter Will has had various presenting credits across Channel 4, ITV and BBC. Notably, he joined Alesha Dixon to host the ITV talent show Dance, Dance, Dance in 2017.

Now the pair are said to be pairing up as Big Brother returns to our screens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Big Brother reboot starts in autumn

Big Brother ran for a staggering 18 years before being axed from Channel 5 in 2018. News of the iconic show’s return came to light back in August when it was teased during the Love Island final. It is due to return to ITV2 this autumn.

It is claimed AJ and Will have done a screen test for the show, and will soon unveil news of their upcoming partnership.

A source claimed: “AJ has known since last year the Big Brother job was hers but she’s been waiting for her co-host to be confirmed. AJ and Will did a brilliant screen test together and their chemistry was brilliant. It was a no brainer. They are great friends too so to be able to work together is really exciting.”

The source then added: “They could not be more excited about joining forces to bring back Big Brother. AJ and Will are going to be formally announced by ITV really soon and they can’t wait to get stuck in.”

ED! has contacted ITV reps for comment on this story.

Read More: This Morning star Alison Hammond admits she’s ‘fuming’ over presenting snub

So are you excited for Big Brother’s return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.