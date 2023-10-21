Big Brother fans rush to AJ’s defence as she’s slammed over eviction night

Fans of Big Brother have leapt to host AJ Odudu’s defence after she was slammed over her performance at the eviction last night. Some viewers have claimed that her presenting style is ‘awkward’ and ‘unnatural’ – and that she clashes with co-host Will Best.

Last night’s episode saw 28-year-old Zak Srakaew become the second contestant to be voted out of the competition. As his post-elimination interview aired, some viewers continued their criticism of AJ and Will.

However, AJ’s fans are having none of it, and have leapt to her defence as the criticism reached all-new highs.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the Big Brother revival series (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

AJ Odudu criticism builds

Viewers watching at home are not keeping their opinions to themselves on X (formerly Twitter), with one saying: “I’m not digging the presenters for the revamp, I think Will Best would be better on his own. AJ isn’t natural and seems awkward.

“Every time I watch #BBUK I pray that AJ will get better at presenting but she just isn’t getting it…It’s almost like she and Will are presenting a different show,” said one more.

Another added: “AJ makes the Brian Dowling era feel like Davina McCall quality.”

“Hate to say it. But I finally got tonight why people complain about AJ being awkward. It’s very clear Will is the better half,” sighed someone else.

Fans aren’t loving AJ (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother fans defend AJ

Writing on X last night (Friday, October 20), fans of Big Brother stepped in to defend AJ as criticism of her hosting abilities continued. The AJ faithful were not letting the cruel remarks go.

“Seeing a lot of AJ slander and it will NOT stand. Got it? Good,” said one fan.

Seeing a lot of AJ slander and it will NOT stand. Got it? Good. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ajTBK1CB90 — Daniel (@tweetingdanielj) October 21, 2023

“Y’all need to back off on AJ! I bloody love her – even if she trips up on her words sometimes. And those outfits are… chef’s kiss,” exclaimed a second.

Y’all need to back off on AJ! I bloody love her – even if she trips up on her words sometimes. And those outfits are chefs kiss #BBLL #BigBrotherUK #BBUK — . (@howyahlikemenow) October 20, 2023

“I’ve been a bit negative tonight but will say once again how brilliant AJ and Will are. I know they’ve done things in the past together and it shows they’re not strangers to hosting together. Yes, either one could comfortably host it alone – but they really shine together,” another said.

I’ve been a bit negative tonight but will say once again how brilliant AJ & Will are. I know they’ve done things in the past together and it shows they’re not strangers to hosting together. Yes, either one could comfortably host it alone – but they really shine together. #bbuk — Brekkie (@Brekkietweets) October 20, 2023

“I really REALLY don’t get the people who are slagging off AJ & Will’s presenting, obvs it’s never gonna be Davina but I think their chemistry together is amazing!” wrote a fourth fan.

I really REALLY don’t get the people who are slagging off AJ & Will’s presenting, obvs it’s never gonna be Davina but I think their chemistry together is amazing! #bbuk — Lewis Fagg (@lewisd_f) October 20, 2023

Someone else defended her insisting the chaos was the production teams fault, not AJs: “Get the impression AJ had lots of activity in her earpiece because her delivery was very slow and she seemed distracted.”

“What sort of chaos is going on in AJ and Will’s earpieces? It’s hard to watch at times. They are both used to presenting live, so must be production. The way they run the evicted housemate to the studio tens seconds after exiting. All feels like manic prompts,” concurred another.

Where do you stand on the AJ debate? Is the presenter unfairly maligned – or out of her depth?

Read more: Big Brother star Kerry sparks backlash over ‘inappropriate use of language’ as she issues apology

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!