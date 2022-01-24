Amanda Holden stunned in a daring new dress ahead of today’s BGT auditions (Monday, January 24).

The 50-year-old was spotted wearing a skin-tight, bright pink latex dress as she headed to the Britain’s Got Talent auditions in London.

Amanda Holden’s pink dress

The star wowed with her new pink dress (Credit: Photo by Johnny Armstead/Shutterstock)

Amanda cut a striking figure during today’s Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The 50-year-old actor, singer, and presenter certainly caught many an eye with her bold new look.

The star was wearing a skin-tight latex dress for today’s show. A dress, we should add, that was very hard to miss due to it being bright, bright pink.

Read more: Amanda Holden ‘mesmerises’ fans in thigh-slit dress as she teases BGT return

Amanda matched her shoes with her dress by wearing some bright pink and orange heels.

She topped the look off with some stylish sunglasses and wore her hair down.

Amanda Holden wows in another dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Amanda has blown fans away with her appearance.

On Saturday (January 22) Amanda had fans filling her comment section on Instagram with compliments after she gave them a glimpse of her natural beauty.

Amanda posted a short TikTok video on Instagram on Saturday for her 1.8 million followers to see.

At the beginning of the video, Amanda can be seen makeup-free, in her dressing gown. A transition then happens, showing Amanda now all glammed up wearing a sparkling dress.

“Such a babe,” Ashley Roberts commented.

“Wow. So beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“You look gorgeous without makeup,” a third said.

Amanda’s accident

Amanda at BGT auditions last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda recently revealed that she’d had a pretty nasty accident that had left her in a “lot of pain”.

During her radio show the other day, Amanda spoke about how she’d injured herself while running across the garden naked.

The star explained that she has a hot tub at the bottom of the garden. She said that rather than wear a dressing gown or a towel to walk down to the hot tub, she just runs over to it naked.

Read more: Amanda Holden fans stunned by rare picture of her natural beauty ahead of BGT

She then went on to say that while she was running to the hot tub, she slipped on some black ice and fell over.

“I landed, right on my bum and elbow, and I’ve got a lovely bruise!” she said.

“It was right on the fleshy part of my bum, that’s why God invented bums isn’t it, because they are like the cushions you can fall over when you’re 50 and fall on black ice.”

You’ll be able to catch Amanda on BGT sometime in Spring 2022.