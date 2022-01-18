Amanda Holden ‘mesmerises’ fans in thigh-slit dress as she teases BGT return

Amanda Holden has stunned fans as she returned to film the upcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The 50-year-old television judge looked incredible whilst modelling a yellow gown with a daring thigh-high slit.

Amanda joined her fellow BGT stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, to film the show today (January 18).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden returns to Britain’s Got Talent

Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Amanda posed up a storm as she debuted the glamorous look.

She paired the stunning yellow dress with nude heels and minimal jewellery.

The star also posted a close up of herself ahead of greeting fans at the London Palladium.

We are back!

Alongside the photos, Amanda penned: “We are back!! Filming @BGT. Reunited with my TV family.”

Fans rushed to compliment Amanda’s stunning appearance.

Taking to the comments, one said: “You are one of the most stunning women I have ever seen.”

Amanda Holden stunned fans with her appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Beautiful as always! Can’t wait for BGT to get back on the screens.”

In addition, a third added: “You are incredible.”

A fourth posted: “I swear that I am not able to find a suitable word to explain your mesmerising beauty.”

Read more: Amanda Holden wows fans in thigh-high boots and skimpy outfit for garage video

A fifth shared: “Wow and wow again!”

Meanwhile, others focused on Amanda’s “revealing” yellow gown.

“That dress is gorgeous yet revealing,” one pointed out.

Amanda is back filming Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden reveals she’s in ‘so much pain’ following naked hot tub accident

A second added: “It’s a tad cold out, you don’t want to get a gust of wind up your dress.”

A third commented: “Now that is a dress and a half.”

BGT is set to return after previously being axed last year.

When does BGT return?

The show announced at the time: “Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience…

“… the decision has been made to – unfortunately – move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ to 2022.”

The ITV programme will return to screens later this year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.