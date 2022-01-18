Amanda Holden ‘mesmerises’ fans in thigh-slit dress as she teases BGT return

Amanda Holden has stunned fans as she returned to film the upcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent.
The 50-year-old television judge looked incredible whilst modelling a yellow gown with a daring thigh-high slit.
Amanda joined her fellow BGT stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, to film the show today (January 18).
Amanda Holden returns to Britain’s Got Talent
Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Amanda posed up a storm as she debuted the glamorous look.
She paired the stunning yellow dress with nude heels and minimal jewellery.
The star also posted a close up of herself ahead of greeting fans at the London Palladium.
We are back!
Alongside the photos, Amanda penned: “We are back!! Filming @BGT. Reunited with my TV family.”
Fans rushed to compliment Amanda’s stunning appearance.
Taking to the comments, one said: “You are one of the most stunning women I have ever seen.”
Another wrote: “Beautiful as always! Can’t wait for BGT to get back on the screens.”
In addition, a third added: “You are incredible.”
A fourth posted: “I swear that I am not able to find a suitable word to explain your mesmerising beauty.”
A fifth shared: “Wow and wow again!”
Meanwhile, others focused on Amanda’s “revealing” yellow gown.
“That dress is gorgeous yet revealing,” one pointed out.
A second added: “It’s a tad cold out, you don’t want to get a gust of wind up your dress.”
A third commented: “Now that is a dress and a half.”
BGT is set to return after previously being axed last year.
When does BGT return?
The show announced at the time: “Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience…
“… the decision has been made to – unfortunately – move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ to 2022.”
The ITV programme will return to screens later this year.
