Amanda Holden fans stunned by rare picture of her natural beauty ahead of BGT

Amanda Holden stunned her fans on Instagram as she showcased her natural beauty.

The presenter recently returned to the judging panel of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, after the show was axed last year.

Taking to social media yesterday (January 21), Amanda documented her tranformation process for the show’s auditions.

Amanda Holden stuns fans on Instagram

Amanda, 50, posted a natural clip of herself ahead of getting her hair and makeup done.

The BGT star looked radiant in the post as she sat in a fluffy dressing gown in a bathroom.

She went on to brush her hands through her hair, before the video quickly changed.

As the star flicked her blonde locks, Amanda unveiled a stunning new look.

She slipped into a lilac two piece with a slick ponytail.

The mum-of-two looked sensational as she danced away to Abba’s iconic track, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!.

Amanda Holden stunned her fans on Instagram with a natural snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Captioning the video, she added: “Getting ready for @bgt @thelondonpalladium #glam #hairtransformation @cwhairlondon.”

Fans were quick to praise the star as they commented on her natural beauty.

One said: “Beautiful with or without makeup.”

Stunning!

A second wrote: “Stunning before and after.”

A third added: “Look stunning even without makeup.”

Another gushed: “Wow so beautiful.”

Amanda recently returned to the BGT judging panel with Alesha Dixon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda spills Britain’s Got Talent secrets

Meanwhile, it comes after Amanda opened up on her return to BGT on Heart FM.

Speaking to radio co-host Jamie Theakston, the star poked fun at Simon Cowell for his “rubbish timekeeping” whilst filming.

Jamie said: “We missed you over the past couple of days!”

Amanda responded: “Britain’s Got Talent you see. I can’t do both ends of the day, especially when Mr Simon Cowell’s still is a bad time keeper.

Jamie asked: “He just doesn’t turn up on time?”

“He does loads of other things and then he just sorts of potters I would imagine, I don’t know – a bit of gardening,” Amanda then joked.

