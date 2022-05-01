BGT fans fuming as singer Honey Scott ‘insults’ Stephen Mulhern

BGT fans were not happy last night (Saturday April 30) as singer Honey Scott ‘dissed’ Stephen Mulhern during her performance.

Honey, 17 and from Essex, impressed the BGT judges with her original song which namechecked them all. Hosts Ant and Dec were also referenced in Honey’s lyrics.

But even though Honey got the unanimous backing of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, not everyone watching at home was convinced.

And going by social media, those reacting negatively to Honey seemed to be doing so out of loyalty to former BGMT host Stephen, who also got a mention in Honey’s act.

Honey Scott annoyed some Stephen Mulhern fans (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

What was the BGT ‘diss’ about Stephen Mulhern?

Honey’s cheeky lyrical dig at Stephen Mulhern caused both Simon to crack up and left David grinning.

The ‘diss’ came immediately after Honey joked about how Ant and Dec must be bored after working together for so many years.

Read more: BGT star Amanda Holden’s raciest ever looks – and the Ofcom complaints they generated

She then went on with her song: “Stephen Mulhern’s not as good as them two.

“That’s why he’s not on ITV 2.”

Spin-off show Britain’s Got More Talent, helmed by Stephen, was axed in 2019 after 12 years on the ITV channel.

BGT lyric about Stephen Mulhern made Simon Cowell burst into laughter (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

How fans reacted

Several devoted fans made it clear on social media they were not happy at all about Honey taking Stephen’s name in vain.

“Don’t you dare diss Stephen Mulhern #BGT,” one Twitter user warned.

Another harrumphed: “Not impressed at all with her slagging off Stephen Mulhern in her song #BGT.”

Don’t you dare diss Stephen Mulhern.

Someone else wailed online: “No!!!!! Four buzzers for Honey Scott, please. How DARE she insult Stephen Mulhern, this show is nothing without him and BGMT #BGT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt)

And another person claimed in a tweet: “My 11 year old just flipped because some kid on #BGT dissed @StephenMulhern. She’s proper gunning for that kid.”

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix viewers wondering if actors are really having sex

However, someone else was inspired by the mention to call for Stephen’s spin-off gig to return to screens.

“Seriously, get Stephen Mulhern back to do #BGMT! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent,” they wrote.

Britain’s Got Talent next airs on ITV on Saturday May 7 at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.