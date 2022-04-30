BGT star Amanda Holden is back on ITV tonight (April 30) as a judge on the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

But the popular host has been at the centre of some controversy over the years, attracting Ofcom complaints more than once for her choice of clothes.

Despite the 51 year old always looking stunning, some viewers deem her outfits too revealing for the family show.

Always dressed to impress, stunning Amanda has been forced to defend herself more than once over her style picks.

Amanda was yet again being judged for her appearance, with viewers complaining about her lips recently (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden’s raciest BGT looks: 2017’s Julien Macdonald dress

One dress that caused viewers to complain on BGT was an incredible Julien Macdonald gown, which Amanda Holden wore on the semi-final of the competition in 2017.

The £11,000 frock created an impressive 216 complaints from disgruntled viewers, which were dismissed by the regulator.

Amanda said later: “That dress was hysterical – it was Julien Macdonald. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.

Oh no, I will not be covered up.

“But, look, I’m from a small-chest family, plus you know I’m 48 years old. It’s all quite laughable, but all everyone seems to talk about.”

“It’s been called another national ­crisis – but, oh no, I will not be covered up.”

BGT spiderweb dress – 2019

Another dress that rattled some viewers was a Nicolas Jebran piece, which was entirely see-through on one side, with her chest covered by tiny silk webs.

The episode garnered 22 complaints, nine of which were as a result of the dress.

Speaking to OK! magazine in 2019, Amanda said: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”

Amanda received yet more Ofcom complaints in 2020, with 235 viewers complaining after claiming they could see her nipples in a plunging dark blue dress.

Amanda Holden hits back

This time, she defended herself on social media, writing: “Mmmm, really? Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?

“FYI, a boned corset dented the girls all night. Surely there are more terrible and important things to write about.”

Viewers complained they could see Amanda’s nipples (Credit: ITV)

‘You may as well be naked’

The 2019 BGT final also saw complaints from viewers over Amanda Holden’s dress.

The judge stunned in a gold gown that was cut away around her breasts, and also slashed to the thigh.

One said: “It’s like she has half her dress missing. This is a family show put it away, no cares might as well came naked.”

One viewer said Amanda may as well have arrived naked (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda bites back

Speaking about the controversy over her outfits, she told The Sun: “I can’t wait to wear my dresses. They are very flattering, very feminine, and a few are… what you would expect.

“None of them have been worn before, which is the main thing for me.

“Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t.”

Britain’s Got Talent next airs on ITV on Saturday April 30 at 8pm.

