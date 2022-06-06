BGT judge David Walliams sparks same complaint from viewers after grand final

BGT viewers all had the same complaint about David Walliams during the grand final.

Comedian Axel Blake was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022 at the weekend.

The 33-year-old property maintenance manager, who was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer choice, took home the £250,000 prize.

However, during the final, viewers found themselves distracted by judge David Walliams.

The upbeat judge had a hard time critiquing the acts. As a result, he ended up telling practically all of them that he wanted them to walk away with the crown.

Fans were annoyed by his flip-flopping, and took to Twitter to hit out at his refusal to pick a favourite.

David Walliams on BGT

“God David Walliams wants everybody to bloody win #BGTFinal #bgt,” ranted one fan.

A second tweeted: “David has told all the finalist today they’re going to win the show!”

“I think David has said that every act is going to win,” complained a third.

How many as David said is gonna win now?’ #BGT — jfield03 (@jfield03) June 5, 2022

David has told all the finalist today they’re going to win the show 😂 #BGT — Nicholas 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@ezele_nick) June 5, 2022

A fourth said: “Oh look, David thinking someone else can win the show now… completely changed his tune from about an hour ago #BGT.”

“Take it David wants everyone to win? #bgt,” moaned another.

Meanwhile, a sixth said: “How many has David said ‘is gonna win’ now? #BGT.”

BGT 2022 judge David Walliams couldn’t pick who he wanted to be the winner (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and Chuck the chicken came second, while singer Tom Ball took third place.

Speaking following his win, Blake said: “Words can’t even explain. I am shaking. Thank you everyone for voting for me. It means the world to me.”

Meanwhile, some viewers were frustrated with Blake’s win after it emerged he’s already “made it”.

He stars in movie Loves Spell on Amazon Prime Video, and also has a comedy show on the streaming service.

One tweeted: “Not really fair Axel won BGT as he’s already out there.”

However, another was pleased for Axel and said: “YESSSS AXEL. Kinda gutted for Jamie & Chuck but he’ll definitely have the success he deserves!!”

