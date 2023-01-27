‘Upset’ BGT star slams Bruno Tonioli as she issues him warning over replacing David Walliams

A former BGT star has hit out at Bruno Tonioli over him replacing David Walliams on the hit ITV show.

Francine Lewis, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2013, did not hold back as she issued a warning to the Strictly star ahead of his show debut.

Bruno is replacing David Walliams on BGT (Credit: ITV)

David Walliams quit BGT?

David won’t be a judge on this year’s BGT after a leaked tape revealed he made derogatory comments about contestants on the show.

After much speculation, Strictly Come Dancing alum Bruno was announced as David’s replacement earlier this week.

But it seems BGT bosses’ decision to put Bruno on the judging panel has left one former star “so sad” and “really upset”.

Francine appeared on BGT in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

BGT star slams Bruno for replacing David Walliams

Speaking to MailOnline, Francine did not bite her tongue when it came to sharing her thoughts on Bruno’s new gig.

“I don’t think he will be able to fill David’s boots. I really don’t.”

She added: “I don’t think he’s going to be a David Walliams. To me, I look at him as Strictly [Come Dancing], I can’t see him as Britain’s Got Talent.”

Francine then shared her support for comedian David, following much much-publicised exit from the series.

“Being a contestant on the show, David made me feel so welcome from the minute I walked onto that stage. I love David Williams, I’m really upset he’s going,” she revealed.

Francine also noted how she felt “so sad” because the former panel “really, really works”.

Bruno replaces David

On Tuesday (January 24) Britain’s Got Talent took to social media to announce that choreographer Bruno will be replacing former judge David Walliams.

Sharing a snap of him behind the red buzzer, the BGT caption, read: “Let’s give a big #BGT welcome to our new Judge, @BrunoTonioli! @ITV @WeAreSTV #BGT.”

They then posted another snap of Bruno, alongside his fellow judges with the caption: “He joins fellow Judges @SimonCowell, @AmandaHolden, @aleshaofficial and our hosts @antanddec on their search for Britain’s BEST talents!”

