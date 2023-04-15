Bruno Tonioli reveals ‘the truth’ behind his Britain’s Got Talent judging job

BGT star Bruno Tonioli has opened up about exactly when he and showbiz boss Simon Cowell first had “discussions”.

Bruno, 67, was unveiled at the latest addition to the ITV talent series judging panel earlier this year.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge was confirmed as David Walliams’ replacement during filming of the first auditions.

Tabloid reports also linked Alan Carr with the vacancy in the weeks running up to the big reveal.

But a delighted Bruno told fans he was “excited” about his new role on his first day on the job. He said: “It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Before his appointment, the Mirror reported Bruno’s recruitment was a done deal.

A source was also quoted as indicating Bruno and Simon have had aspirations to collaborate for a while.

They said at the time: “Bruno has all the right experience and his famous exuberance will go down a treat.

“He and Simon have long hoped to work together so this has proved the perfect opportunity. Everyone’s very excited.”

And in a report from The Sun today, ahead of tonight’s first episode of the series, Bruno appears to have confirmed those claims.

BGT news: Bruno Tonioli latest

Asked about his BGT role, Bruno reportedly told The Sun‘s TV Mag his final singing Strictly cameo was to bid farewell to everyone.

He also said he didn’t “have a clue” about BGT at that point. However, it seems developments progressed rapidly.

Bruno explained: “A meeting was called on the 13th of January with ITV bosses and production etc, I got in and they said: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. I said well, it’s Simon, it’s Alesha, it’s Amanda, they’re all friends – of course, if you want me to. I’ll do it.”

He continued: “They had to speak to Simon and then a few days later it happened and ten days later it was live and we were filming. It all happened so quickly and it was incredible.

Years and years ago we had discussions […] and some approaches were made.

“The truth of the matter is, years and years ago we had discussions because Simon and I have the same agent in America and some approaches were made but at the time I was doing two seasons of Dancing With The Stars a year and it would have clashed. It wasn’t feasible. So it was destiny, it was meant to happen and bang, straight in, we had a ball. It was so exciting.”

Bruno and Simon, together on screens at last!

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 begins tonight, Saturday April 15, on ITV at 8pm.

