BGT: Bruno Tonioli hits out at viewer complaints over Amanda Holden as she makes plea for this year

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli has hit out at viewer complaints over Amanda Holden ahead of this year’s series.

Amanda, 52, has often become subject to Ofcom complaints during the show over the years due to her risqué looks.

However, her new co-star Bruno has defended her against the complaints and asked what “the problem is”.

Bruno Tonioli defends BGT co-star Amanda Holden

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other press in a Q&A, the judges discussed the outfits on this year’s series. Amanda said: “We’re leaving the sequins to Bruno this year. Everyone talks about my [bleep]. No Ofcom about me this year please!”

Bruno, 67, then said: “I don’t understand this complaining. This is a beautiful woman. They’re beautiful women. What is the problem?”

Amanda added: “It’s people with too much time on their hands, Bruno.”

What has Amanda said previously about the complaints?

This isn’t the first time Amanda has spoken about the complaints from viewers over her outfits. Speaking to OK! magazine in 2019, Amanda said: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Amanda hit out at critics once again. She told The Sun at the time: “I can’t wait to wear my dresses. They are very flattering, very feminine and a few are… what you would expect. None of them have been worn before, which is the main thing for me.”

Amanda added: “I like to know no one six foot tall and skinny has worn it on a red carpet before. That’s why we wait for Cannes to finish before we start choosing.

“Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t.”

This year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent will return this weekend. Bruno is the newbie on the judging panel, replacing David Walliams.

Speaking previously about joining the show, Bruno said at the start of auditions: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Britain’s Got Talent launches on Saturday 15th April, 20:00 and continues on Sunday 16th April, 19:45 on ITV1 and ITVX.

