BGT judge Amanda Holden had fans in raptures earlier today (April 12) after she shared a saucy post on Instagram.

The star’s social media followers were left rather hot under the collar as Amanda showed off her toned and tanned legs.

Amanda, 51, was kitted out in a showgirl outfit for the upload, promoting the return of the ITV talent series.

Amanda Holden was seen dressed as a showgirl in the BGT promo (Credit: ITV)

BGT – and Amanda’s outfits – are back!

Amanda made it clear her get up was linked to BGT‘s 2022 return in her caption.

She declared: “The show must go on!”

And while many followers said in the comments section they are looking forward to the new series, many more were preoccupied with what Amanda was nearly wearing.

The clip shows her larking about in the white showgirl costume, kicking her legs and tottering about like a dancer.

Amanda Holden with her fellow BGT judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Such a stunner’

The post’s comments section was flooded with appreciative remarks about Amanda’s appearance, with hundreds of heart-eyed emojis and flame emojis scattered about.

“Wow sexy Amanda,” read just one such comment, with 20 heart-eyed emojis attached.

“Such a stunner!” exclaimed another user.

What a glorious way to get ready for Saturday night.

Several followers also indicated Amanda is a main reason they will be tuning in.

“What a glorious way to get ready for Saturday night,” one fan gushed.

Another claimed: “If this alone doesn’t wanna make you watch then nothing will.”

And someone else added: “Best thing about @bgt is YOU.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden fashion verdict from her fans

Meanwhile, other long-term fans joked how Amanda – who frequently shares pics of the dazzling outfits she wears for her radio job – appeared typically understated with her glam look.

“I thought it’s what you wear to work on the radio,” one admirer wrote, tongue-in-cheek.

“You clearly hated dressing up in this ensemble,” teased another.

A third chuckled: “Dressing casual as usual I see.”

While a fourth joked: “Just a standard Tuesday office outfit, surely?”

And yet another person added warmly: “Never understated, is that you off to the shops?”

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 airs on ITV from Saturday April 16 at 8pm.

